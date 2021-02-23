Listless offense continues to haunt Red Wings in 2-0 loss to Nashville

DETROIT — Take two hockey teams who've had a season-long struggle to win games or score goals and what do you have?

A game such as Tuesday's Red Wings' game against Nashville, a 2-0 Predators victory that will not be on many highlight shows for its dazzling offense.

Nashville scored two power play goals in the third period, snapping a 0-0 tie, and sending the Predators to a much-needed win (8-10-0).

Nashville's Filip Forsberg scored a power play goal, his ninth goal, at 4:36 into the third period — it actually went off the stick of Wings defenseman Marc Staal — giving the Predators the 1-0 lead.

Then Eeli Tolvanen made it 2-0 with his second goal at the 9:57 mark, with a blast from the dot.

Predators goalie Pekka Rinne stopped all 24 shots, outlasting the Wings' Jonathan Bernier (31 saves).

The Wings fell to 5-13-3, losing six of their last eight.

Nashville came into the game ranked 29th in offense (2.29 goals per game) and the Wings' 30th (1.95). Nashville had the 24th ranked power play, the Wings' last (31st). Neither team is blessed with explosive offensive players right now.

So both teams are concentrating on defense-first, and winning games with a mentality of stopping the other team and capitalizing on precious scoring opportunities.

The Predators were just a little better utilizing the formula.

Nashville appeared to take a 1-0 lead late in the second period on a Forsberg goal, but it was reversed after video review.

While Forsberg was cutting through the slot on an odd-man rush, Nashville forward Mikael Granlund dragged his foot and nudged Bernier, who was also leveled by teammate Adam Erne, who was barreling toward the net.

Forsberg scored a nice goal, but the Wings quickly challenged and officials overturned the goal, keeping the game 0-0.

With the slow start this season, and steadily falling behind in the playoff chase, the Predators have been rumored to be a big seller at the trade deadline in April looking to begin rebuilding.

But injuries have been a factor, though the Predators did get forward Ryan Johansen back.

Blashill talked after Tuesday's morning skate about how the Predators are still a factor in the division.

"They've got a great coach over there in John Hynes, they've got a number of good players, they're missing some good players and they might get some of those players back," Blashill said. "We can't come at an 80-percent effort, a 90-percent effort. We've got to make sure we're ready to go."

From a defensive standpoint, the Wings were more than acceptable. It's just an anemic offensive attack that cost them yet again this season.