NJ Devils squander fast start, spoil Zajac’s milestone game

The Devils had their Sunday trip to the nation's capital moved up in time and placed on national television. Yet, the Devils rose to the occasion with a quick start against the Capitals. Ultimately, a third period to forget spoiled a terrific effort by the Devils in a 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

Andreas Johnsson got scoring started with a power play goal in the first period, assisted by Pavel Zacha and Kyle Palmieri. Johnsson, along with Palmieri, got assists on the second Devils goal, a strike from Jack Hughes in the second period to give New Jersey a multiple goal lead. Washington responded and had the Devils on their heels for the second half of the game.

A T.J. Oshie goal on the power play cut the lead in half after two periods. In the third period, a John Carlson goal tied the game at two with just over 10 minutes left in regulation. Minutes later, a penalty on Palmieri gave the Capitals another man advantage and led to another Oshie power play to give Washington the lead.

"There's no doubt it's something we got to fix," said coach Lindy Ruff about the league's worst penalty kill unit. "We obviously have got some structure issues. We've got some confidence issues with it right now. I think some of the players are second guessing themselves and we just got to free that up as a staff and get everyone back on the same page."

Later in the third period, Alexander Ovechkin's 712th career goal gave the Capitals a 4-2 lead with another power play goal. Desperate for a spark, the Devils turned to an empty net in the game's final minutes and broke through with a Nikita Gusev goal with just 11 seconds left.

———

On Sunday, Travis Zajac became the 351st player in NHL history to reach 1,000 career games played in the league. Playing his entire career in New Jersey, Zajac also became just the fourth player in team history with 1,000 career games played for the Devils.

"It wasn't the result we had hoped for," said Zajac. "Nonetheless, it was a special moment for me and one I will never forget. The guys in the organization did a great job making it a memorable moment for me and it's definitely something I will never forget.

Zajac was honored with an acknowledgment by the Capitals early in the game and took to the ice to begin the afternoon alone for a single lap, a planned way by the team to honor the longtime Devil. Zajac blocked a key shot on the first Capitals power play, but did not factor onto the scoresheet in his milestone game. Sunday was just the second game back for Zajac since being placed into the league's COVID protocol back on Jan. 30.

"The guys have done a great job of being resilient and coming out of this pause and playing well," said Zajac. "We've played some good hockey out here and it's something that's been a lot of fun to be a part of to be honest. There's a lot of youth, there's a lot of energy and it's really energized me as a player."

———

The Devils were expecting to play in Washington, D.C. on Sunday evening. However, schedule changes pushed the game up to a 2:00 start. Both teams were playing consecutive afternoon games after the change came with less than 24 hours notice. The Devils took advantage of the start to the game, scoring the game's first goal on an Andreas Johnsson power play goal.

All seven shots in the first ten minutes of the game came from Devils players, including the Johnsson goal. Hustle plays like one early on by Miles Wood had the Capitals playing catch up early on.

The Devils were energetic early on, but fell flat in the second half of the game. The Capitals outshot the Devils overall, 41-25, despite not having a shot in the first 10 minutes of the contest.

———

Aaron Dell made his first start with the Devils Sunday as MacKenzie Blackwood was not dressed for the first time since returning to the team. Scott Blackwood was dressed as Dell's backup. It was the first start for Dell since last March, when he was still in San Jose.

"I was a little nervous going in at first," said Dell. "I settled in after a little bit, got a couple of shots and got the feel. Then it felt like I had never left."

Dell rose to the occasion, turning away a barrage of shots by the Capitals with 37 saves. Dell kept a lead into the third period despite the Capitals outshooting the Devils in the second period, 15-5.

"We played a really solid game five-on-five," said Dell. "They ended up getting some power plays at the end they took advantage of and that was kind of the story of it."

It seemed that Dell and the Devils were undone by their own mistakes with three of the four Capitals goals coming during power plays, including Ovechkin's goal that was ultimately the game-winner.