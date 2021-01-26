Hockey

Red Wings lose 2-1 in overtime to Stars in Dallas

TED KULFAN The Detroit News

After two ugly losses in Chicago over the weekend this felt much better for the Red Wings.

But Jason Dickinson scored 1 minute 32 seconds into overtime, giving the Dallas Stars a hard-fought, grinding 2-1 victory over the Red Wings.

Stars defenseman John Klingberg made a nifty move with the puck, and found Dickinson in the slot, who one-timed a shot past goalie Thomas Greiss.

The Wings (2-4-1) are winless over the last three games and face Dallas on Thursday to cap the two-game series.

Vladislav Namestikov scored his first goal as Red Wing, and this season, to open the game’s scoring.

Givani Smith gathered the puck after a dump in, found Taro Hirose behind the net, and Hirose found Namestnikov in front, who backhanded a shot past goalie Anton Khudobin.

Namestnikov had been without a point through six games.

Klingberg tied the game 1-1 in the second period with Dallas’ mind-boggling ninth power play goal in three games (in 16 power play chances).

Joe Pavelski won the draw, Klingberg got the puck at the top of the slot, and snapped a shot through a maze of bodies that glanced off defenseman Patrik Nemeth and past Greiss.

