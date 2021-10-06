Football
Carolina Panthers trade for former All-Pro Stephon Gilmore
The Carolina Panthers have traded for former All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
In exchange for Gilmore, the Panthers gave the New England Patriots a 2023 sixth-round pick.
The Panthers will take on Gilmore’s contract. He had a salary-cap number of $16.2 million, according to overthecap.com. The Patriots have paid $7 million of it, The Observer has learned.
Gilmore is a native of Rock Hill, S.C., and played college football at South Carolina before becoming the 10th overall draft pick in 2012.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
Stephon Gilmore career stats
|Year
|Age
|Tm
|Starts
|Int
|Yds
|TD
|PD
|FF
|Tackles
|2012
|22
|BUF
|16
|1
|23
|0
|16
|2
|61
|2013
|23
|BUF
|9
|2
|0
|0
|10
|0
|35
|2014
|24
|BUF
|14
|3
|61
|0
|6
|1
|46
|2015
|25
|BUF
|12
|3
|33
|0
|18
|0
|36
|2016
|26
|BUF
|15
|5
|135
|0
|12
|0
|48
|2017
|27
|NWE
|13
|2
|59
|0
|9
|0
|50
|2018
|28
|NWE
|16
|2
|0
|0
|20
|2
|45
|2019
|29
|NWE
|16
|6
|126
|2
|20
|0
|53
|2020
|30
|NWE
|11
|1
|15
|0
|3
|1
|37
|Career
|122
|25
|452
|2
|64
|6
|411
This story was originally published October 6, 2021 1:18 PM.
