What Panthers coach Matt Rhule said about game-changing blown fumble call vs. Cowboys

When he saw a momentum-swinging fumble be called moot by the game’s officials in the second quarter of a tied game, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule looked upward in AT&T Stadium.

“There was the world’s biggest jumbotron above me, so I could see it pretty well,” Rhule told reporters after his team’s 36-28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. “(The officials) just told me I couldn’t challenge it because they ruled forward progress after the stop. So there’s nothing for me to say other than that.

“Obviously I thought it was a fumble, but I couldn’t challenge it because they said it was an un-challengeable play.”

The play in question came at a pivotal moment in the second quarter: With the Cowboys driving and the score tied at 7, Panthers defensive back Jeremy Chinn made a textbook tackle on Dallas tight end Dalton Schultz.

On replay review, the ball was jarred loose once Chinn and Schultz collided — a clear fumble — but the officiating crew blew Schultz down by “forward progress.” (In other words, Schultz was not down by contact but was ruled down because he wasn’t moving forward, a ruling typically reserved for when a play is at a standstill for a few seconds with the ball-carrier being driven backward.)

A few plays later, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott found Blake Jarwin for an 18-yard touchdown pass to give the Cowboys a 13-7 lead.

The play proved to be consequential in the end. The Panthers (3-1) lost by eight points (one possession) and did so by vice of losing the turnover battle (Dallas forced two turnovers; Carolina forced none).

