Poll: Would you rather have the Patriots or Buccaneers win on Sunday night?

FILE - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, stands with head coach Bill Belichick, right, during an NFL football practice, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. Without Bill Belichick, Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl and is on pace to throw a career-high 53 touchdown passes at age 44. Without Brady under center, Belichick is 54-61 over his career, including 8-11 since the future Hall of Fame quarterback left New England for Tampa Bay. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file) AP

Here’s a sign that this Sunday’s Buccaneers-Patriots game is kind of a big deal: New England coach Bill Belichick cracked a joke at his Wednesday news conference.

As he stepped before the microphone, Belichick said: “Good morning. What’s going on? Any stories this week?”

Belichick, like the NFL fans everywhere, knows what the big story is this week. The Buccaneers, led by former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, will be in Foxborough on Sunday night to take on New England.

When Brady and Belichick were together, the Patriots appeared in the Super Bowl nine times and won the Lombardi Trophy six times.

“They definitely want to win. Both of them,” former New England receiver Julian Edelman said this week on “Inside the NFL.” “They definitely want to beat each other. They understand the perspective of this game and it’s a week four game. The situations of the teams are completely different. But you have one GOAT against another GOAT.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A Boston Herald reporter shared a Twitter map that shows the Buccaneers have much more support across the country:

Regionally, NFL fans in most states (36/50) are rooting for the Bucs over the Patriots Sunday, according to https://t.co/MoNaiLWEUR. They collected and analyzed Twitter data: pic.twitter.com/q4NAHIR14O — Meghan Ottolini (@Meghan_Ottolini) September 30, 2021

Brady won a seventh Super Bowl ring with the Buccaneers in February. Given how that game turned out, some fans may hope for Tampa Bay’s demise going forward. But on the other sideline is Belichick and the Patriots, who were bullies in the AFC for two decades.

It’s a tough choice, right? We thought it would be fun to ask fans who they want to see win. Vote in the poll below and/or leave a comment.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER