Want to watch or listen to the Panthers-Cowboys game? Here are TV and radio stations

Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble, left, catches a pass as Texans defense back Eric Murray defends during the game at NRG Stadium on Thursday, September 21, 2021 in Houston, TX. The Panthers beat the Texans 24-9, giving them their third win in a row to start the season. mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

Want to follow the undefeated Carolina Panthers as they face their toughest opponent to date in the Dallas Cowboys?

We got you covered.

The game, which kicks off at 1 p.m. in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, will be broadcast on Fox. That means channel WJZY FOX46 if you’re in Charlotte and FOX50 if you’re in Raleigh/Durham.

These channels should be accessible over the air and included in basic cable satellite packages, or on YouTube TV, FuboTV and Hulu+ Live TV with valid subscriptions.

Local fans can view the game on Panthers.com via a mobile web browser or the Panthers’ Mobile App. (Visit the Panthers’ website for more information on this.)

You can also follow the game on the radio (see local affiliates below) or on DirecTV with NFL Sunday Ticket if you’re outside the Panthers TV market.

Panthers radio network

City State Station Frequency Abemarle NC WSPC-AM 1010 Asheville NC WWNC-AM 570 Bedford VA WLVA-FM 94.1 Blacksburg VA WPIN-AM 810 Burlington NC WKRR-FM 92.3 Camden SC WPUB-FM 102.7 Charleston SC WYBB-FM 98.1 Charlotte NC WBT-AM 1110 Charlotte NC WBT-FM 99.3 Cherrwille NC WCSL-AM 1590 Chesterfield SC WVSZ-FM 107.3 Columbia SC WMFX-FM 102.3 Concord NC WEGO-AM 1410 Concord NC WEGO-FM 98.3 Elkin NC WIFM-FM 100.9 Fairmont NC WSTS-FM 100.9 Fayetteville NC WFNC-AM 640 Florence SC WWFN-FM 100.1 Greensboro NC WKRR-FM 92.3 Greenville NC WTIB-FM 103.7 Greenville SC WROQ-FM 101.1 Hamlet NC WKDX-AM 1250 Henderson NC WIZS-AM 1450 HendersonviIle NC WHKP-AM 1450 HendersonviIle NC WHKP-FM 107.7 Hopewell VA WHAP-AM 1340 Jacksonville NC WJNC-AM 1240 Kinston NC WRNS-AM 960 Lincolnton NC WLON-AM 1050 Lynchburg VA WLVA-AM 580 Lynchburg VA WLVA-FM 94.1 Lynchburg VA WPLI-AM 1390 Lynchburg VA WPLI-FM 107.5 Manning SC WYMB-AM 920 Morehead City NC WTKF-FM 107.1 Myrtle Beach SC WSEA-FM 100.3 Newton NC WNNC-AM 1230 Raleigh NC WCMC-FM 99.9 Richmond VA WURV-FM 106.1 Roanoke VA WPLY-AM 610 Roanoke VA WPLY-FM 101.1 Rock Hill SC WRHM-FM 107.1 Rocky Mount NC WZAX-FM 99.3 Salem VA WPLY-FM 98.5 Salisbury NC WSAT-AM 1280 Salisbury NC WSAT-FM 103.3 Shallotte NC WVCB-AM 1410 Shelby NC WOHS-AM 1390 Spartanburg SC WROQ-FM 101.1 Statesville NC WSIC-AM 1400 Statesville NC WSIC-FM 100.7, 105.9 Topsail Beach NC WNTB-FM 93.7 Wilmington NC WNTB-FM 93.7 Winston-Salem NC WKRR-FM 92.3

What channel is the Panthers game on?

If inside the Panthers TV market

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

▪ Cable: Fox

▪ Streaming services: YouTube TV, FuboTV, Hulu+ Live TV, Vidigo, SlingTV

If you’re outside the Panthers TV market

▪ DirecTV with SundayTicket