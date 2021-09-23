Expectations are growing for Cole Kmet in his 2nd season. And Bears’ hometown kid and his family are navigating a ‘surreal’ world — knowing ‘what it means to the city.’

CHICAGO — About two hours before kickoff of the Chicago Bears-Cincinnati Bengals game Sunday, Kandace and Frank Kmet mingled with a handful of friends in the middle of a long line of parked cars on the Waldron Deck near Soldier Field.

They’ve been to hundreds of Cole Kmet’s games over the years.

Kandace was always the chauffeur for their son. A baseball tournament in Cincinnati in the scorching summer, Cole recalled. A basketball tournament in middle-of-nowhere Indiana in the winter. All of the football camps.

And they of course were there for the larger-scale events as Cole grew into a state champion baseball player and four-star football recruit at St. Viator and a two-sport athlete at Notre Dame.

“A lot of miles on my car,” Kandace said. “I go through cars fast.”

Their Bears tailgate spread on a warm mid-September Sunday was scaled down from their old Saturday tailgates at Notre Dame, for which Kandace would cook the day before so she could feed her crew, including some of the Irish baseball team. This was just a small table of food and a cooler of drinks for their closest circle, people they’ve known since Kandace was in high school at Carmel and Frank at Hersey.

But the moment was so much bigger.

For the first time, the Kmets were going to see their oldest of four children play a regular-season game at Soldier Field — and for the NFL team for which the northwest suburban family always has cheered. The Bears drafted Cole in the second round in 2020, but COVID-19 kept fans, including players’ families, out of Soldier Field last season.

“A little surreal,” Kandace said. “To be coming here and your kid actually being on the field is kind of crazy.”

The Kmets are an NFL family. The Buffalo Bills drafted Frank, a defensive lineman at Purdue, in the fourth round in 1992, and he spent time with the Bears on the practice squad and in training camp in the mid-’90s. Kandace’s brother, defensive lineman Jeff Zgonina, played 17 seasons in the NFL.

But they’re navigating new territory with Cole, who faces growing expectations in his second season at tight end.

Cole cried in front of the TV when the Bears lost to the Indianapolis Colts in their only Super Bowl appearance of his lifetime in February 2007. Now he is balancing his own high hopes with a lot of outside interest from those who watched him grow up and are excited about the path the Bears are on behind rookie quarterback Justin Fields.

“I feel like any kid who grows up around here and is playing peewee football and wants to play in the NFL, if you’re being picky, you want to play for your hometown team,” Cole said. “I got lucky enough to be able to do that, which is crazy. I know there are a ton of kids out there that love that. They’re excited. People around here are excited for me when they’re out. It’s been really cool.”

The path to the Bears

The Kmets’ first “surreal” moment came 17 months earlier as Cole tried in frustration to get his phone to work after two dropped calls on draft night.

Kandace was prepared for Cole to move away from where he grew up in Lake Barrington and Arlington Heights. Frank didn’t let the Bears even enter his mind as a possibility. And as they waited for Cole to connect the call, they assumed it was with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team drafting one spot ahead of the Bears.

Then Matt Nagy’s face appeared on FaceTime and the family burst into excited tears.

“It was like, this is just not real,” Frank said. “As much fun as that was, it didn’t sink in until four or five days later that we’re all part of the Chicago Bears somehow now.”

Frank knew Cole was talented from the time he was 8 or 9. Coaches would teach Cole something once, and he could repeat it immediately at full speed, something Frank didn’t see in other young athletes. And Cole loved to watch film with his dad, often asking to replay his flag football games.

But the family also was realistic about all that had to go right to become a professional athlete.

“From a young age, my dad was always real about it in terms of what the work was like, what you had to put in,” Cole said. “I kind of made that commitment to myself that I wanted to do this for real. That started off young, in middle school, in grade school. I didn’t want to sit at a desk all day.”

Cole was a Bears fans, admiring Brian Urlacher and the early 2000s defenses, and he occasionally went to Soldier Field, though usually the family’s sports schedule was booked with their own games.

Baseball was Cole’s first love, and his favorite team was the Cubs. The only one of Cole’s football games Kandace ever considered missing was during the 2016 World Series parade. She texted Cole to ask if he would be offended if she went to that instead, and he responded she had to go to the parade.

“I didn’t. I wised up. I went to Cole’s game,” Kandace said. “But I really thought about it for a second.”

That dual love, which Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly fostered by allowing Cole to play both sports in college, kept the family guessing about what sport he would pick all the way up until he declared for the NFL draft, Kandace said.

During his first extended downtime this offseason, Cole found himself watching baseball games and wondering what it would be like to be on that path instead. But he said he has been “super happy” with his decision.

He has moved closer to the Bears’ Lake Forest facility but still returns home to hang out with his siblings, attend his youngest brother’s games and eat Kandace’s meals — especially chicken parmesan. He leans on his dad for advice about how to handle the NFL, some of the most notable pieces about learning who to trust and how to stay true to himself.

“Being able to have a father that went through everything in that regard is obviously really beneficial for me and puts me at an advantage, so why not use that?” Cole said. “How to handle a locker room. How to handle media. How to handle being known in the area because he eventually came back here and everyone knew who he was from high school and things like that.”

A load of attention

Think of all of the comments, texts and social media posts Bears fans have written over the last few months about Fields, Nagy, Andy Dalton and the Bears offense.

And then imagine how many messages Cole receives.

“It’s everybody — people who I haven’t talked to since high school I get put in group threads with,” Cole said. “Everyone is obviously really excited and everyone is really passionate about their Bears and everyone has got their two cents about what they think should be going on, which is funny to hear.

“I don’t comment much on it, but it’s definitely there and it’s something you have to listen to and just take in.”

Local fans made it known from the start how excited they were for Kmet to stay in Chicago.

Being drafted in the middle of the pandemic meant Cole couldn’t have a party for all of his supporters. Instead, Kandace organized a parade of cars that drove by their home honking, cheering and waving signs, a surprise for Cole when he stepped out the front door.

“Hundreds of cars. It just went on for hours,” said Carrie Bernet, Kandace’s longtime friend who was tailgating with the family Sunday. “I just think it was word-of-mouth, if you think about it, all of the teams he’s played on over the years and being a hometown kid. It was amazing.”

People understandably want to be a part of the local success story, and the family’s approach is to be grateful for the attention — but also reasonable.

Cole put Kandace in charge of ticket requests this season, and she follows his agent’s advice: “Just be straightforward with everything. It’s the only way you’re going to be able to manage being a hometown kid.”

Cole is most worried about making sure his family can go anyway. Cooper, the youngest brother who is a quarterback for the St. Viator freshman team and dresses for varsity, went to the home opener. His sister, Frankie, who goes to Iowa, and brother Casey, a baseball player at Notre Dame, stayed at school Sunday but likely will be at other games down the road.

Kandace said Cole does a “fabulous” job handling it all.

“He sets the stage for us and our friends,” Kandace said. “Oddly, I think the whole COVID year probably helped that for him, just to develop as a player without all of the side stuff going on, because they couldn’t go anywhere or do anything. He’s a focused kid, and he had no problem just being in lockdown navigating his first year in the NFL.”

He and the family also are having fun with it.

Kandace stopped a young woman walking by the tailgate wearing a Kmet jersey and had a photo snapped. It was part of a game Cooper was playing with his friend to see who could find more Kmet jerseys in the stadium.

Cooper, according to his family, is not all that star-struck by his brother’s status. But he got eight jersey photos, Kandace said, to go along with another five she took.

“I don’t think he really cares all that much,” Cole said. “He’s got people running up to him asking for my autograph or another player’s autograph. He’s like, ‘Why? Who cares? It’s Cole.’”

Living in the same metropolitan area as their NFL son also means Frank and Kandace could take in their fair share of media commentary about the Bears, though they try not to.

“I have four kids,” Kandace said. “I don’t have time for that.”

Frank’s friends occasionally send him stories that he will read but he said he doesn’t seek coverage out.

“It’s awesome, but holy cow, I hear my kid’s not very good at this, he’s not very good at that, he’s great at this,” Frank said. “I’ll pass on that stuff.”

If Cole develops the way the Bears hope, that chatter could get even louder.

Playing for his city

Frank’s wish before the draft was that Cole would go to a team that already had a veteran tight end so he would have someone to learn from.

Before the Bears drafted Cole, they signed Jimmy Graham, now in his 12th NFL season, and all parties seemed thrilled with the relationship the pairing created.

“We’ve been helpful because we’ve seen it, but Jimmy has lived this thing to the fullest degree,” Frank said. “And to have him as a mentor is the greatest thing we could ever ask for.”

Graham has mutual respect for the Kmet family, whom he finally can hang out with after a year of pandemic precautions.

“He’s got a great support system already,” Graham said. “It’s been really impressive to see kind of how he was raised and the young man that he is, not only on the field, but off the field. And even what he’s done in his personal life. I’m always in his ear, but he’s got the ultimate ear at home.”

The extent of what Kmet can do for the Bears still is being determined.

He got off to a slow start in 2020 as he learned the offense, but his snaps increased in the second half and he finished with 28 catches for 243 yards and two touchdowns.

After five catches in the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, he played 72% of the Bears snaps Sunday but had only one catch for no gain and a 13-yard catch that was wiped out by a questionable offensive pass interference penalty. Nagy claimed responsibility Monday for the tight ends not having more targets in the game and said they need to be more involved.

But the Bears are excited about where Cole could go, with tight ends coach Clancy Barone saying the refinement of his technique and his comfort with the offense have blossomed.

“This year, he’s playing with total confidence,” Barone said before Week 1. “He’s playing fast. And I’m talking about like once the huddle breaks ‘til the ball is snapped, he knows exactly what’s going on. After the ball is snapped, he’s making very wise adjustments to whatever he might happen to see, be it front-wise or coverage-wise on the back end.”

Cole said last week he didn’t necessarily feel more pressure having a family full of lifelong Bears fans cheering him on at Soldier Field and was just excited for them to be able to experience game day.

But Frank said it still has to be a little different to play for the hometown team, something he experienced on a smaller scale after he joined a Chicago locker room that still had some of the ‘85 Bears in it.

Cole gets the excitement of the community over the potential of an offense led by Fields because he knows Bears quarterback history. He knows what another Super Bowl appearance would mean because he was so invested in the last one.

“You carry a weight with you in there because you’re not only just a football player, but you are a fan,” Frank said. “You know much more than 99% of the players in there about this team and the McCaskey family and the traditions of the Bears. So you’re walking in there (saying), ‘We need to win a Super Bowl.’

“Sure, he wants some individual stuff and all that goes along with it. But ultimately, he wants to win a Super Bowl because he knows how important it was for him when he was crying in front of that TV. What it means to the city.”

This story was originally published September 23, 2021 5:30 AM.