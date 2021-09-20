Panthers open as favorites against the Texans for this week’s national TV game

Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson raises his arm at the crowd during the game against the Saints at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 19, 2021 in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Saints 26-7. mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

The Panthers will embark on their first and only short week of preparation this season and will soon leave for their first road trip of 2021, but the Las Vegas sportsbooks say that bettors are undeterred.

Carolina (2-0), riding high after a Week 2 crushing of the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, opened as 4.5-point favorites against the Texans ahead of their matchup in Houston on Thursday.

Vegas Insider’s Consensus Line reads that the Panthers opened four-point favorites with an over-under of 45.

Action Network has the Panthers favored by 4.5 points as of 6:45 p.m. Sunday.

FanDuel has Panthers favored by 4 points.

And Fox Sports has the Panthers favored by 4.5 points with an over/under at 45.

The game has a few compelling story lines that seem to align with the betting information: Thursday will mark the first time Joey Slye, Houston’s starting kicker who was cut by the Panthers before Week 1, plays his former team. The Texans’ quarterback situation is also in question.

Tyrod Taylor, who has started for the Texans (1-1) in place of Deshaun Watson in the first two weeks of the season, exited Sunday’s loss to the Browns early with a hamstring injury. Taylor won’t play Thursday, and there’s a chance Watson could see the field for the first time since allegations of sexual assault committed by the former Clemson star surfaced in March. There are 22 active civil lawsuits against Watson that allege lewd sexual behavior toward women.

Watson was listed Sunday as the Texans’ third-string quarterback behind Taylor and Davis Mills, a rookie who was selected No. 67 overall out of Stanford. Mills came in for Taylor during Sunday’s loss and threw a touchdown.

