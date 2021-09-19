Panthers sack Saints and the narrative around their season. This can be a playoff team

If the Panthers were going to be a playoff team this year, they needed to fix their pass rush.

Brian Burns was one of the few players getting after opposing quarterbacks last season, and when teams did finally figure that out, they doubled him.

But it appears the Panthers have found a solution.

For the second consecutive week, the Panthers got after the opposing quarterback. Last week, it was Jets rookie Zach Wilson. This week, it was the Saints’ Jameis Winston in a 26-7- win.

The Panthers sacked Winston four times and tallied four more quarterback hurries. The pressure also caused him to throw two interceptions — once in the second quarter and another in the fourth. Both were attempts to just avoid a sack and neither had a chance to end in a completed pass.

And this was a week after the Saints didn’t allow a single sack against the Green Bay Packers in their 38-3 win. It was an impressive performance by a Panthers team, that just last year, was one of the worst teams in the league in generating pressure.

The Saints have the defense and offensive line to be a playoff team when healthy — and they showed that against the Packers in Week 1. But Sunday, they were dominated on both sides of the ball, falling out of a tie for first place in the NFC South, a spot that, for now, belongs to Carolina.

New Orleans was without eight starters Sunday. Among them were defensive backs CJ Gardner-Johnson and Marshon Lattimore, who were announced as inactive shortly before kickoff. Star wide receiver Michael Thomas also missed the game, leaving Winston without a go-to target under pressure.

Winston, in his first season as the starter in New Orleans, taking over for the retired Drew Brees, completed 11 of 22 passes for 111 yards and rushed for the Saints’ lone score. Last week, he passed for five touchdowns.

A season ago under defensive coordinator Phil Snow, then in his first season, it took three games for the Panthers to record their first sack. They lacked depth on the defensive line, Kawann Short was injured early in the season, and Stephen Weatherly admitted he was complacent, and never played well.

Fast forward to 2021, and the Panthers went out and got what they needed to be a better team.

They signed linebacker Haason Reddick, who had 12.5 sacks in 2020, and Morgan Fox, who had six sacks.

Both were key in the Panthers’ win. Reddick had 1.5 sacks and Fox had half a sack.

But Reddick, in particular, has made the Panthers better. He and Burns have a friendly bet going that whoever gets the most sacks this season will gift the other player a golf cart.

They talk about it often and Reddick has the lead in the race. Burns isn’t far behind. He, too, had a sack Sunday, including one on third down late in the fourth quarter where he wasn’t blocked.

This bodes well for the Panthers because some of their best teams got after the quarterback.

In 2013, when the Panthers finished the regular season 12-4, they led the league in sacks. In 2015, when they made it to the Super Bowl, they were sixth in NFL in sacks. And in 2017, when they finished the regular season 11-5, they were third in sacks.

Through the first two games this season, they have 10 sacks.

They’ve also stopped the run. After holding the Jets to 46 yards rushing in Week 1, the Panthers held the Saints to 48 with only 5 yards on 8 carries for star running back Alvin Kamara.

The Panthers are still having issues on offense, though, including in the red zone.

Their second-half performances for two weeks in a row have been anything but impressive.

After throwing for 216 yards and two touchdowns in the first half Sunday, Darnold threw for 80 yards and an interception in the final two quarters.

His interception came late in the third quarter when he was pressured by Saints safety P.J. Williams. Darnold tried to pitch it before he was hit, and defensive tackle Michael Roach intercepted it. Had he not thrown the interception, this game likely would have been a shutout.

There’s no way to tell at Week 2 whether the Panthers will make the playoffs, but what is clear is that their defense has the potential to carry them there.

