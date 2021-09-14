Panthers release their starting kicker after one game, sign another

Carolina Panthers Ryan Santoso kicks at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Friday, August 27, 2021. Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

The Carolina Panthers have parted ways with kicker Ryan Santoso, the team announced Tuesday.

The Panthers acquired Santoso last month via a trade with the New York Giants. Had he stayed on the roster for at least two games, the Panthers would give up a seventh-round pick. Because he only played in one game, the Panthers will keep that pick.

Santoso made two field-goal attempts in Sunday’s game, but missed an extra point.

The Panthers have also signed Zane Gonzalez off the Detroit Lions practice squad.

This is Gonzalez’s fourth team in six years. He’s made 71 of his 91 field goal attempts (78%). His best season was in 2019 for the Arizona Cardinals when he made 31 of 35 field goal attempts (88.6%).

But he struggled in 2020, after making on 16 of 22 (72.7%). The Cardinals released him in March before the Lions signed him in August.

