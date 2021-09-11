Carolina Panthers vs. New York Jets injury and scouting report for Week 1

There’s a calmness about the Carolina Panthers that wasn’t present before the 2020 season opener.

Last season, the players, the system, and the coaches were new. There was no offseason because of the COVID pandemic.

But Year 2 brings continuity. The Panthers host the Jets at Bank of America Stadium in their Week 1 season opener Sunday.

Let’s break down the matchup:

When the Panthers pass the ball ...

Quarterback Sam Darnold is coming off the worst season of his three-year career with the Jets. In 2020, he had nine touchdowns passes and 11 interceptions in 12 games.

Darnold looked pretty good in the preseason, especially against the Steelers when he completed 19-of-25 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns. Darnold’s performance was against the Steelers’ second- and third-string players, but he did show he was capable of making some good throws.

The Panthers will be playing against the Jets, his former team, who were 29th out of 32 NFL team against the pass in 2020. The Jets don’t have much of an answer for Christian McCaffrey in the passing game, and adding DJ Moore and Robby Anderson to the receiving corps should give the Panthers an advantage.

Where the Jets could be successful is with their defensive line against the Panthers offensive line. Third-year defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was a problem for opposing offenses. He had seven sacks in 13 games last year. And the Jets have also added former Miami Dolphins defensive end Shaq Lawson, who had four sacks last year.

The Panthers offensive line, coupled with Darnold, were the Panthers two biggest questions marks heading into this season. If the offensive line can protect Darnold then the Panthers have the advantage. They have far more weapons on offense than the Jets’ defense can contain.

Advantage: Panthers

When the Panthers run the ball ...

The biggest thing the Panthers were missing in 2020 was a running game. McCaffrey missed 13 games with various injuries in 2020, and Carolina was never able to establish a running game without him.

Now he’s back. He’s the biggest X-factor in Sunday’s game and whether the Panthers can get him going early. McCaffrey averaged 86.7 yards rushing per game and had 15 rushing touchdowns. If McCaffrey returns to that form, then it should be a long day for the Jets.

The Jets were OK at stopping the run in 2020. They allowed 112 yards rushing per game, which was 12th in the NFL. By comparison, the Panthers were 18th in the league, allowing 121 yards rushing per game.

Advantage: Panthers

When the Jets run the ball ...

The Panthers weren’t the only team to struggle running the ball in 2020. The Jets’ leading rusher was 38-year-old future Hall of Famer Frank Gore, who finished with 653 yards rushing.

Now they have a new running game with former Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman leading the way. Coleman missed half of the 2020 season with an injury, but in 2019 he had 544 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games.

This past offseason, the Panthers added DaQuan Jones and Morgan Fox to their defensive line, which should help some of their woes in run defense.

Derrick Brown, entering Year 2, should also help.

Advantage: Panthers

When the Jets pass the ball ...

It’s hard to say how the Jets will look Week 1. They have a rookie quarterback in Zach Wilson, who didn’t play many snaps during the preseason. They have a new offense. And their top receiver, Jamison Crowder, is expected to miss the game.

Wilson is talented and can make throws few quarterbacks can make.

But perhaps the area where the Panthers are most improved this season will be against the pass. They drafted cornerback Jaycee Horn eighth overall, reverted Jeremy Chinn back to a safety and added additional pass rushers like Haason Reddick and Fox.

Adding Reddick and Fox helps Brian Burns from potential double teams, freeing him up for more one-on-one matchups that will be in his favor. Look for defensive coordinator Phil Snow to keep the rookie quarterback confused with multiple defensive looks.

Advantage: Panthers

Panthers-Jets prediction

The Jets were the one of the two worst teams in football last year at 2-14. And while they’ve likely improved with new coach Robert Saleh, the Panthers are improved also and enter Sunday’s game with a healthy roster.

The Jets’ defensive line can be a problem for the Panthers’ offensive line. But the Jets don’t have an answer for McCaffrey or Moore and Anderson.

If the Panthers can protect Darnold and get after Wilson, the Panthers should win handily with a strong dose of McCaffrey.

THE PICK: Panthers 27, Jets 20

Injury report

Panthers: WR Shi Smith (shoulder) OUT, RG John Miller (COVID/reserve) OUT.

Jets: S Sharrod Neasmon (hamstring) OUT, WR Keelan Cole (knee) QUESTIONABLE, La’Mical Perine (foot) QUESTIONABLE, Jamison Crowder (COVID/reserve) OUT.