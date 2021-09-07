Football
Panthers reveal final unofficial depth chart. Here’s who’ll likely start versus Jets
The Panthers have released their final unofficial depth chart before Sunday’s season-opener against the Jets.
Most of what was listed was expected. Coach Matt Rhule revealed that Chuba Hubbard will likely start as a returner while rookie Shi Smith is out.
The depth chart lists John Miller as the starting right guard. But Miller will miss Sunday’s game after being placed on the COVID/reserve list. Dennis Daley will start in his place.
Further changes could be made before the game, but as it stands now, here is how it looks:
Panthers’ Offense
Quarterbacks: Sam Darnold, P.J. Walker
Running backs: Christian McCaffrey, Chuba Hubbard, Royce Freeman, Giovanni Ricci
Left wide receiver: D.J. Moore, Terrace Marshall, Shi Smith
Right wide receiver: Robby Anderson, Brandon Zylstra
Left tight end: Dan Arnold, Tommy Tremble
Right tight end: Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson
Left tackle: Cameron Erving, Trent Scott
Left guard: Pat Elflein, Michael Jordan
Center: Matt Paradis
Right guard: John Miller*, Deonte Brown
Right tackle: Taylor Moton, Brady Christensen
Panthers’ Defense
Left defensive end: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes, Darryl Johnson
Left defensive tackle: Derrick Brown, Daviyon Nixon, Phil Hoskins
Right defensive tackle: DaQuan Jones, Bravvion Roy
Right defensive end: Morgan Fox, Yetur Gross-Matos
Left outside linebacker: Shaq Thompson, Julian Stanford
Middle linebacker: Jermaine Carter, Clay Johnston
Right outside linebacker: Haason Reddick, Frankie Luvu
Left cornerback: Donte Jackson, Stantley Thomas-Oliver
Right cornerback: Jaycee Horn, Keith Taylor
Free safety: Jeremy Chinn, Myles Hartsfield
Strong safety: Juston Burris, Sam Franklin, Sean Chandler
Panthers’ Special teams
Kick return: Chuba Hubbard, Shi Smith
Punt return: DJ Moore, Christian McCaffrey
Punter: Joe Charlton
Kicker: Ryan Santoso
Kickoff: Ryan Santoso
Long snapper: J.J. Jansen
*Miller will be out.
