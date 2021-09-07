Panthers reveal final unofficial depth chart. Here’s who’ll likely start versus Jets

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule speaks to players before day 5 of the Carolina Panthers training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., on Monday, August 2, 2021. Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

The Panthers have released their final unofficial depth chart before Sunday’s season-opener against the Jets.

Most of what was listed was expected. Coach Matt Rhule revealed that Chuba Hubbard will likely start as a returner while rookie Shi Smith is out.

The depth chart lists John Miller as the starting right guard. But Miller will miss Sunday’s game after being placed on the COVID/reserve list. Dennis Daley will start in his place.

Further changes could be made before the game, but as it stands now, here is how it looks:

Panthers’ Offense

Quarterbacks: Sam Darnold, P.J. Walker

Running backs: Christian McCaffrey, Chuba Hubbard, Royce Freeman, Giovanni Ricci

Left wide receiver: D.J. Moore, Terrace Marshall, Shi Smith

Right wide receiver: Robby Anderson, Brandon Zylstra

Left tight end: Dan Arnold, Tommy Tremble

Right tight end: Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson

Left tackle: Cameron Erving, Trent Scott

Left guard: Pat Elflein, Michael Jordan

Center: Matt Paradis

Right guard: John Miller*, Deonte Brown

Right tackle: Taylor Moton, Brady Christensen

Panthers’ Defense

Left defensive end: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes, Darryl Johnson

Left defensive tackle: Derrick Brown, Daviyon Nixon, Phil Hoskins

Right defensive tackle: DaQuan Jones, Bravvion Roy

Right defensive end: Morgan Fox, Yetur Gross-Matos

Left outside linebacker: Shaq Thompson, Julian Stanford

Middle linebacker: Jermaine Carter, Clay Johnston

Right outside linebacker: Haason Reddick, Frankie Luvu

Left cornerback: Donte Jackson, Stantley Thomas-Oliver

Right cornerback: Jaycee Horn, Keith Taylor

Free safety: Jeremy Chinn, Myles Hartsfield

Strong safety: Juston Burris, Sam Franklin, Sean Chandler

Panthers’ Special teams

Kick return: Chuba Hubbard, Shi Smith

Punt return: DJ Moore, Christian McCaffrey

Punter: Joe Charlton

Kicker: Ryan Santoso

Kickoff: Ryan Santoso

Long snapper: J.J. Jansen

*Miller will be out.