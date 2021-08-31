What NFL observers are saying about Patriots releasing quarterback Cam Newton

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) AP

All NFL teams are required to get their rosters down to 53 players by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, and there have been a flurry of cuts the last two days.

There are always a few surprise moves, but the New England Patriots shocked NFL fans and media members by cutting quarterback Cam Newton, the Boston Globe reported. That means rookiehttps://www.patriots.com/team/players-roster/mac-jones/

, who was taken in the first round of April’s draft, will be the team’s starter.

The Globe noted Newton missed three days of practice last week because of COVID protocols.

Newton, 32, started 15 games last year for the Patriots after signing with New England following nine seasons with the Panthers. He had signed a one-year contract with the Patriots earlier this year.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Patriots’ decision to part ways with Newton generated a lot of comments from NFL reporters. Here’s a sample of what was said.

Yahoo Sports’ Frank Schwab was not surprised by the move:

Cam has been one of my favorite players to watch the last decade, but did people not watch him play last season? Why pay him to be your backup if you've chosen a first-round rookie to start? This is pretty logical by BB. — Frank Schwab (@YahooSchwab) August 31, 2021

This is what USA Today’s Mike Jones tweeted about the quarterback change in New England:

Mac Jones capitalized on every opportunity he received, earned praise from veteran teammates. He displayed a good feel for offense, ability to make decisions quickly.



His preseason play came vs backups, but coaches did get to evaluate vs PHI and NYG starters in joint practices — Mike Jones (@ByMikeJones) August 31, 2021

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky had been calling for Mac Jones to start:

Mac Jones went and won the job. Kudos to him. https://t.co/cc8PsW9A0e — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) August 31, 2021

Pro Football Talk shared this:

This Cam Newton development proves once again that anything can happen in the NFL. #WhenYouLeastExpectItExpectIt — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 31, 2021

Adam Beasley of the Pro Football Network saw multiple reasons for the Patriots making the move.

There wasn't just one reason that Cam Newton is gone. It was a combination of at least three, I'm told: Mac Jones' emergence, Newton's vaccination stance (which caused a bit of a stir behind the scenes) and Cam's uninspiring performance this summer. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) August 31, 2021

Michael Fabiano of Sports Illustrated thinks the move is an upgrade for the Patriots offense.

Mac Jones is now QB1 in NE



Our fantasy expert @Michael_Fabiano thinks this is an instant upgrade for the Patriots offense pic.twitter.com/CqPnO9DYsm — The MMQB (@theMMQB) August 31, 2021

Here is what others were saying:

I've generally been in favor of starting most of the rookies from this class, but I did *not* expect it to go down like this. — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) August 31, 2021

I wonder if this was about giving Cam a chance to go and maybe start on some QB needy team once they decided to go with Mac? Cam and Bill seemed to have a lot of mutual respect so I'm not sure I buy that this has anything to do with covid after Bill said Cam did nothing wrong. — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) August 31, 2021

Although I hate that Cam Newton got released but I understand the move. Mac Jones is the TRUTH and you want him to feel secure and comfortable without looking over his shoulder so that they can get the best version of Jones! Carry on... — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) August 31, 2021

You lying if you say you saw this coming https://t.co/mRpodnLGWe — Jefe (@JeffAllen71) August 31, 2021

And, of course, there were lots of Bishop Sycamore jokes (if you haven’t familiar with that saga, read this).