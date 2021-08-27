Panthers owner David Tepper let a curse word slip on TV. He can afford the fine.

Carolina Panthers team owner David Tepper, center, on the local preseason game broadcast Friday night. Panthers TV

There are some words you can’t say on television.

Late comedian George Carlin taught us all that.

Former Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith, a TV veteran as an analyst on NFL Network, was well aware Friday night that the “S-word” is among those forbidden, but that didn’t stop David Tepper from letting one slip.

Tepper, the Panthers’ team owner, said “s---” during an interview with Smith and Taylor Zarzour on the team’s TV broadcast during halftime of the preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I was going to say s--- but I can’t say that on TV,” Tepper said.

“You just did,” Smith told him. “They’re going to fine you.”

Tepper responded, “I can afford it,” as Smith cracked up.

Tepper, who bought the Panthers in May 2018 for $2.2 billion, is the richest owner in the NFL with an estimated net worth of $15.8 billion, according to Forbes.

The game was primarily broadcast locally and streamed online but the NFL Network carried it in markets where the Chiefs-Vikings game was blacked out.

A video of the exchange is below. It should go without saying that adult language is used.

