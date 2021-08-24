Panthers agree to 2-year extension with wide receiver Robby Anderson

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson, left, reaches out to catch a pass as safety Sean Chandler, right, chases during practice at Gibbs Stadium on Saturday, July 31, 2021. The team held their practice at Gibbs Stadium as part of the NFLÕs Training Camp: Back Together Saturday celebrating the return of fans and football. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Robby Anderson is here to stay.

The Carolina Panthers wide receiver has agreed to a two-year extension with the team, worth $29.5 million, per league sources with knowledge of the situation. He is now on a three-year deal worth $37.5 million, including $20.5 million guaranteed. He previously had one year remaining on a two-year deal and was set to earn $8 million this season.

Per a league source, the Panthers added $4 million to his earnings for this season. Anderson will average $12.5 million over the next three years. He is scheduled to make $13 million in 2022 and $12 million in 2023.

He is now scheduled to become a free agent in 2023.

Anderson, 28, is coming off career highs in almost every receiving category. He had 95 receptions for 1,096 yards and averaged 68.5 yards per game. Despite that success, he finished the season with only three touchdowns, his fewest since his rookie season with the New York Jets in 2016.

Prior to signing with the Panthers last offseason, Anderson spent four seasons in New York. He was originally undrafted out of Temple, where Panthers coach Matt Rhule became a key figure in his life. Rhule, then coaching at Temple, assisted in Anderson in returning to the school and the football program after he was dismissed.

Anderson is also close with Panthers wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson, who coached him for a portion of his time with the Owls.

The wide receiver was the only Panther to not participate in any of the team’s voluntary offseason program and he has missed time during training camp due to personal reasons and a hamstring injury.

The team will also be looking to re-sign wide receiver DJ Moore and cornerback Donte Jackson. Moore had his fifth-year option picked up and is under contract for two more years, while Jackson is on the final year of his rookie deal. The deal will not preclude the Panthers from signing Moore long-term.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER