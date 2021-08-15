Ron Cook: Don’t underestimate Kevin Colbert’s contributions this season

So who is your way-too-early choice as Steelers MVP, halfway through the exhibition season?

Najee Harris? Alex Highsmith? Maybe Dwayne Haskins?

My pick hasn’t had a carry. He hasn’t made a sack. He hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass. He hasn’t even been on the field.

Kevin Colbert.

The man has been terrific.

I can’t help but think of the late, great Chuck Noll when I think of Colbert, the Steelers general manager since 2000. Noll often said that once a man thought about retirement, he probably should go ahead and do it because his heart and mind wouldn’t be in his work. Clearly, that doesn’t apply to Colbert. He is 64 and has considered retirement the past few years, to the point where he insists on working on one-year contracts. But he hasn’t lost his fastball. He’s still throwing the speedball 100 mph. He’s more like Nolan Ryan than he ever has been.

Colbert’s latest work of this exhibition season might have been his best work. He made a trade Thursday night with Jacksonville for former Pro Bowler Joe Schobert, who instantly became the Steelers’ best inside linebacker, at least until Devin Bush shows he is fully back from last season’s knee surgery. Schobert, who had 141 tackles, 2½ sacks, three interceptions and two forced fumbles with the Jaguars last season, should be in the starting lineup against Buffalo in the opener Sept. 12 with Robert Spillane slipping back into a reserve role.

Schobert gives the Steelers an inside linebacker who can cover tight ends and running backs. He had nine interceptions in his first five NFL seasons, including two in one game in a win against Mason Rudolph and the Steelers in 2019 with the Cleveland Browns. His coverage skills will be welcomed. Bush was beaten for a 34-yard catch by Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert on the second play of the game Thursday night, although, in fairness, it was Bush’s first playing time since his knee injury against the Browns in October. Eagles tight end Richard Rodgers beat Spillane for a 9-yard catch later in the first quarter.

How do you not love the Schobert trade?

Depth at outside linebacker had been an issue for the Steelers earlier in training camp, but Colbert took care of that by signing free agent Melvin Ingram in July. Ingram didn’t have a tackle or sack in his 13 snaps against the Eagles, but he made the Pro Bowl in three consecutive seasons before injuries slowed him last season. Suddenly, the Steelers’ edge-rusher position looks strong with T.J. Watt, Highsmith — who has been a beast so far in this exhibition season — and Jamir Jones, who was a revelation in the first two exhibition games after being signed as a free agent in April.

The offensive line remains a troubling issue, but Colbert has tried to address it and might not be finished. If David DeCastro’s ankle injury and subsequent release during minicamp in June caught the Steelers by surprise, Colbert reacted quickly by signing free agent Trai Turner to play right guard. Turner played 20 snaps against the Eagles and had a holding penalty that nullified a nice run by Harris, but he was a five-time Pro Bowler before injuries last season. Worry more about Kevin Dotson, Chuks Okorafor, Zach Banner and Kendrick Green on the line than Turner.

Even though we’re praising Colbert for his most recent smart moves, we should go back a bit to his no-risk decision to sign Haskins as a free agent in January. Haskins was the star against the Eagles and is in a battle with Rudolph to be Ben Roethlisberger’s backup this season and perhaps Roethlisberger’s successor next season. Everyone knew Haskins, who has a big arm and was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 draft, had maturity issues with the Washington Football Team. Only Colbert and Mike Tomlin decided to give him a second chance.

We still haven’t seen the Steelers real stars. Roethlisberger, Cam Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick are expected to play in the home exhibition game against the Detroit Lions on Saturday night. Watt figures to be ready for the opener in Buffalo — with or without a new contract.

The players will determine how successful the Steelers are this season. Just don’t underestimate Colbert’s contributions. They already have been sizable and significant.