Football

Want to watch the Panthers-Colts preseason game on TV? Here are the channels it’s on.

The Panthers begin the preseason this afternoon in Indianapolis and if you’re flipping around FOX or CBS to find the game like a normal NFL Sunday, chances are, you’ll be out of luck.

Today’s 1 p.m. game between the Panthers and Colts — along with the two other Carolina preseason games — will be broadcast on the Panthers TV Network, a collection of affiliates inside the team’s market footprint.

If you’re in Charlotte, the Panthers’ preseason games will be on WSOC (ABC). In Raleigh or Durham, you can catch the game on WRAL (NBC). For a full list of Panthers TV affiliates, check below.

These stations should be available over the air and included in basic cable or satellite packages or on YouTube TV or Hulu+ Live TV subscriptions for cord-cutters.

Panthers TV channels

LocationStationNetwork
Augusta, Ga.WJBFABC
Charleston, S.C.WCSCCBS
Charlotte, N.C.WSOCABC
Columbia, S.C.WACHFOX
Myrtle BeachWMBFNBC
Greensboro, N.C.WFMYCBS
Greenville, N.C.WITNNBC
Greenville, S.C.WSPACBS
Raleigh, N.C.WRALNBC
Roanoke, Va.WDBJCBS
Outer BanksWVECABC
Wilmington, N.C.WSFXFOX

If you’re out of market, the game will be broadcast live on the NFL Network.

How to stream Panthers preseason games

One option for streaming the Panthers-Colts games is via YouTube TV or Hulu on your TV or computer. There is an option to stream for free, but there’s a catch.

If you live inside the Panthers’ market, you can stream the game for free on Panthers.com, but only using a mobile device either through the team’s app or your mobile web browser.

Alternatively, you can keep up with the game by following Observer reporter Alaina Getzenberg on Twitter. She is at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Profile Image of Matt L. Stephens
Matt L. Stephens
Matt L. Stephens is the Senior Sports Editor for the Charlotte Observer and oversees sports coverage for the Raleigh News & Observer, The State in Columbia, S.C., and McClatchy’s other properties across the Southeast. Before coming to Charlotte in July 2019, Matt was an award-winning editor, columnist and investigative reporter at The Denver Post and Fort Collins Coloradoan.
  Comments  
