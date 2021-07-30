Panthers Tracks: Sam Darnold looks sharp. Here’s what happened in first 2 days of camp

Panthers Tracks newsletter McClatchy

After weeks of waiting, Carolina Panthers training camp is officially underway.

The players are in the dorms and the Panthers are all over Wofford College.

The team has taken the field for the last two days, beginning an “acclimation period” that does not yet include pads, but has featured plenty of instruction. While players are starting to stand out, the real test will come once the pads come on and the practices really get rolling in the coming weeks.

That doesn’t mean there is already plenty going on in Spartanburg, S.C.

Here’s what you need to know from the week.

But first ...

TRIVIA!!

Notes from the first two days of practice:

Sam Darnold overall has looked good in practice. There have been a couple of miscues, including an interception Thursday, but nothing to be overly concerned about. He’s still learning the offense and getting comfortable.

Offensive lineman Taylor Moton has primarily remained at right tackle but is taking some snaps on the left side.

What do you need to know about this current roster? Some helpful guides:

