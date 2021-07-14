How to purchase tickets for Panthers Fan Fest, information on what to expect

Carolina Panthers Fan Fest is back for another year at Bank of America Stadium.

Tickets for the event, scheduled for Friday, Aug. 6, will go on sale Tuesday July 20 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased on Panthers.com and Ticketmaster.com. Fan Fest is presented by Daimler Trucks North America.

All tickets cost $5 and the proceeds will go to Carolina Panthers Charities. Fans can purchase up to six tickets per account. Tickets will be mobile delivery only.

Fan Fest will take place in the middle of the team’s training camp practices that are being held at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC. again this year after being forced to move camp in 2020 to the team’s facility in Charlotte due to COVID-19. The full 2021 training camp schedule can be found here.

The evening will also include a fireworks and laser show.

Gates are scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m. with on-field entertainment, including the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and the Black & Blue Crew, performing for an hour before practice begins at 7 p.m. The fireworks show is scheduled for 9:15 p.m.

Fan Fest will be the first event at the stadium with the new turf field in place after the team made the decision to switch from natural grass to artificial turf.

Like all events at Bank of America Stadium this season, proof of COVID-19 vaccination and face coverings are not required.