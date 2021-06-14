Veteran NFL defender to try out with Panthers at a top position of need

Former Green Bay Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has been consistent in wanting to bring in as many players as possible to find potential fits.

That trend is continuing with this week’s mandatory minicamp. Among the players the Panthers are trying out is veteran safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, per a source with knowledge of the situation.

The safety did not play last year and recently tried out with Houston during the Texans’ rookie minicamp.

Clinton-Dix, 28, is a former first-round pick out of Alabama. He has started every game he has played in outside of his rookie year with the Green Bay Packers.

The Panthers brought in safety Lano Hill after he tried out at the team’s rookie minicamp, but there remains a lack of depth at the safety position. Jeremy Chinn is expected to play more of a safety role this year, and both Juston Burris and Sam Franklin have starting experience. The rest of the group has largely played more of a role on special teams.

Clinton-Dix was named to the Pro Bowl in 2016.

