Five cornerbacks the Panthers should target on Day 1 and Day 2 of the 2021 NFL draft

Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer was clear when asked what positions the Panthers needed to address in April’s draft.

“Not to tip our hat too much going into the draft, I do believe in building on both sides of the line — offensive line and defensive line,” Fitterer said Monday. “I think corner is going to be a position we look at as well.”

As a temporary solution, the Panthers reached an agreement with former Jacksonville Jaguars corner A.J. Bouye on a two-year contract Wednesday evening. Bouye, who will be 30 in August, will likely start.

But they still need to find a long-term solution in the draft. Cornerback Donte Jackson is entering the final year of his rookie contract and will be a free agent at the end of the 2021 season. Rookie Troy Pride is seen as a future starter, but still needs at least another year or two to develop.

And recently signed veteran cornerback Raashan Melvin is only on a one-year deal.

While cornerback isn’t their only need, the Panthers could draft a cornerback on Day 1 or Day 2 of the NFL draft in the first three rounds.

Here are six potential options:

Alabama defensive backs Jared Mayden (21) and Patrick Surtain II (2) break up a pass intended for Duke wide receiver Jalon Calhoun (5) during the first half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) John Bazemore AP

Patrick Surtain II (Alabama)

Surtain, who is 6-foot-2, 208 pounds, is regarded as the best cornerback in the 2021 NFL draft. He’s projected by many mock drafts to go No. 10 to the Dallas Cowboys, but the Panthers could also step in to take him with the eighth pick.

Surtain, 20, is the son of former NFL pro bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain. In three seasons, he finished his college career with four interceptions, including one that was returned for a 25-yard touchdown in 2020. He also had 25 pass deflections in those three years.

Surtain was targeted 48 times in 2020, and allowed only 21 receptions for 273 yards, and two touchdowns, according to Pro Football Focus. Quarterbacks completed only 43.7% of their passes and had a 67.4 passer rating when targeting Surtain.

He won SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2020.

When asked what makes him unique, Surtain said he’s an “all-around great corner.”

“I’m physical, got great technique, can play off- and man coverage,” Surtain said last month. “And plus, my IQ is off the charts. So I just feel like those things can translate into the NFL very well.”

Surtain ran a 4.42-second 40-yard dash, vertical jumped 39 inches and put up 18 repetitions on the bench press at Alabama’s pro day. He said he studies NFL players like Jalen Ramsey, Jaire Alexander and Patrick Peterson.

South Carolina football’s Jaycee Horn Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

Jaycee Horn (South Carolina)

Panthers coach Matt Rhule attended South Carolina’s pro day, where Horn ran a 4.37 in the 40-yard dash, vertical jumped 41.5 inches and put up 19 reps on the bench press.

Horn, who is 6-1, 205 pounds, is the son of former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Joe Horn. He had eight pass deflections and two interceptions in seven games last season for South Carolina. He forced two fumbles in 2019.

“I feel like I’m the best defensive player in the draft,” Horn told reporters in March, before USC’s pro day. “I’m versatile. I got the size, speed, I’m athletic. I faced every receiver’s body type from Kyle Pitts to Elijah Moore and Devonta Smith. I feel like I am the best defensive player in the draft.”

Horn is a projected mid-to-late first-round draft pick. The Panthers would likely trade back, perhaps to New England at 15 to pick him.

Georgia defensive back Tyson Campbell (3) covers a play against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) John Raoux AP

Tyson Campbell (Georgia)

Campbell, 6-2, 193 pounds, is considered a late first-round draft pick or early second-rounder. He ran a 4.39 unofficial 40 time at Georgia’s Pro Day, and vertical jumped 34.5 inches.

He was targeted 46 times and allowed 30 receptions for 345 yards and five touchdowns during the 2020 season, according to PFF stats. He also had an interception and four pass deflections.

Nearly half of the yards he allowed last season came against Alabama while trying to guard both Jaylen Waddle and Devonta Smith, both projected top 15 picks.

Campbell is considered a good tackler. He had 29 tackles — 2.5 for loss — in 10 games last season. He missed only five tackles in his three-year career at Georgia.

“I think he’s a first-round pick, but he didn’t have a ton of production at Georgia,” CBS Sports draft analyst Ryan Wilson said .“He is long, he is fast, he moves like a much smaller cornerback in terms of having loose hips and getting in and out of breaks. He’s always at the catch points, he just has to get better at making plays. He’ll probably be there at No. 39.”

Wake Forest wide receiver Scotty Washington keeps his balance as he runs over Florida State defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. (26) after a catch in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Wake Forest won 22-20. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) Nell Redmond AP

Asante Samuel Jr. (Florida State)

Samuel is the son of former NFL pro bowl cornerback Asante Samuel.

At 5-10, 180 pounds, he’s a little undersized for an outside cornerback. He’s projected to be a late first-round to early second-round draft pick.

In eight games during the 2020 season, he led Florida State with three interceptions and had six pass deflections. He also had 30 tackles, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

He ran a 4.45 in the 40-yard dash, and vertical jumped 35 inches in Florida State’s pro day.

Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) runs with the ball after a catch as Syracuse Orange defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu (2) defends during the first quarter at the Carrier Dome. Rich Barnes USA TODAY Sports

Ifeatu Melifonwu (Syracuse)

Melifonwu, 6-3, 213 pounds, is a long cornerback. He declared for the NFL draft after three seasons at Syracuse.

He was targeted 50 times and allowed 33 receptions for 394 yards and two touchdowns during the 2020 season, according to PFF. He also had an interception.

He participated in the Senior Bowl and played for the American team under the Panthers’ staff. He had an impressive showing in the one-on-one drills and the game, which included two pass breakups.

He’s a projected second-round or third-round pick.