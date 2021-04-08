Who was Phillip Adams? Former NFL player identified as suspect in Rock Hill shooting

Former NFL player Phillip Adams, who had a number of injuries during his journeyman’s career in the league, is at the center of a mass shooting case in South Carolina.

He was identified as the suspect who shot six people in York County Wednesday, killing five, before later killing himself, sources told The Herald of Rock Hill.

Adams was a Rock Hill resident who attended Rock Hill High School. He was 32-years old.

In 2004, he was part of a Bearcats team that won a Class 4A Division I state championship. He played college football at South Carolina State University.

Criminal History

Adams was charged with simple assault and battery in 2009, and was acquitted of the charge in a bench trial, according to court records.

Earlier this month, Adams was convicted of several traffic charges, including driving under suspension and failure to maintain proof of insurance, records show.

In this Oct. 17, 2010 file photo, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Phillip Adams (35) sits on the sideline in San Francisco. He was identified as the suspect who shot six people in York County Wednesday, killing five, before later killing himself, sources told The Herald of Rock Hill. Paul Sakuma AP

South Carolina State career

During his time at South Carolina State, Adams played 42 games over four years. He was a 2009 first-team All-MEAC selection and had 48 tackles and a team-high 11 passes defensed his senior year. As a junior the year prior, Adams had a team-high five interceptions. He also returned punts at times during his college career.

South Carolina State has had 61 players go to the NFL, including 58 drafted, per Pro Football Reference.

NFL career

Adams was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL draft. He played in the league for six seasons as a cornerback, starting 11 games and playing in 78. His last season was 2015.

Adams spent only one season with the 49ers.

He also played for the Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders, New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons. In his career, he had five interceptions and 128 tackles. Adams also played on special teams, including as a punt returner.

During the 2012 season with the Raiders, he suffered two concussions over a three-game stretch, which, combined with a groin injury, eventually ended his season.

He suffered a gruesome broken left ankle injury in 2010.

Ames Alexander contributed to reporting for this story. This story is developing and will be updated.