Carolina Panthers sign veteran cornerback A.J. Bouye to fill need on roster

The Panthers have signed cornerback A.J. Bouye, who played with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019. dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

The Carolina Panthers are continuing to address major holes on the roster.

The team is expected to sign veteran corner A.J. Bouye, per a league source. Bouye, 29, has played in 100 NFL games and started 69 in his eight-year NFL career. He has 14 interceptions, 72 passes defensed and 338 tackles in his career.

Bouye most recently played for the Denver Broncos, but only played in seven games due to injuries and league-imposed suspension due to performance enhancing drug use. His suspension continues into the first two games of the 2021 season. He is eligible to participate in offseason team training, training camp and preseason games.

The Panthers desperately needed more bodies in the cornerback room. Opposite starter Donte Jackson, the options were second-year corner Troy Pride and recently signed veteran Rashaan Melvin.

Bouye has also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans. He is a one-time Pro Bowler and entered the league as an undrafted rookie.

Continuing a trend this offseason, the Panthers are trying to fill all of the holes on the roster prior to the draft.

“What we wanted to do going into this draft through free agency, through this trade with Sam (Darnold), is to just get rid of all the needs that we have. ... We just wanted to get to a place where our roster was in a good spot, where we can take the best available player at number eight,” general manager Scott Fitterer said this week. “We can always move up there, and like I said, we can always move back, but this just puts us in a position to make the right football move for this team going forward.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.