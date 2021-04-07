The case for and against the Panthers picking Penei Sewell at No. 8 in the NFL draft

When the Panthers traded for former Jets quarterback Sam Darnold on Monday, their approach to the draft shifted.

Before that, the Panthers’ top priority was to draft a quarterback in the first round.

Now with quarterback essentially set for the 2021 season, and likely 2022, the Panthers will try to draft the best available player, and among them is former Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who for months was projected to go No. 5 to the Cincinnati Bengals.

But some draft experts believe Sewell could fall if the Bengals take former LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase instead. If that does happen, the Panthers have a valuable option at No. 8.

Here’s the case for, and the case against, drafting Sewell:

The case for drafting Penei Sewell

Sewell is considered by many teams and draft experts to be the top offensive lineman in the 2021 draft, and one of the top three highest-rated players overall.

ESPN draft guru Todd McShay has Sewell ranked as the No. 3 overall player on his draft board.

“Sewell is such a good player,” McShay told reporters in a conference call Monday. “We haven’t seen him play in over a year, but he’s 330 pounds. He’s long, he’s athletic. He’s not as quick and as sudden as (Rayshawn) Slater from Northwestern, but he’s so hard to get around because he’s so long and big. And once he latches on to you, it’s over.”

He added that he thinks Sewell and Slater will be All-Pro offensive tackles.

Sewell address perhaps one of the Panthers’ two most glaring needs: Left tackle.

The Panthers haven’t had a consistent left tackle since Jordan Gross retired in 2013. Since then, they’ve basically rented left tackles for a year or two at high-priced contracts that haven’t worked out. Remember Matt Kalil?

Left tackle Russell Okung, who signed with the Panthers to a one-year deal in 2020, was good when he played, but missed more than half of the season with various injuries.

The Panthers have a number of weapons on offense. But as we saw in 2020 with a number of teams, it’s impossible to get the ball to those playmakers if your quarterback isn’t protected.

Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer re-iterated earlier this week that he believes in building both sides of the line. The offensive and defensive lines needed to be addressed in the draft.

Sewell addresses that. In 2019, as a redshirt sophomore, he won the Outland Trophy, given to the best college football interior lineman.

“He’s so incredibly athletic, that’s what sticks out to you initially. He moves like a tight end,” CBS Sports draft analyst Ryan Wilson said of Sewell. “And he’s only 20 years old, so he’s only going to get better and stronger and faster and smarter.”

Sewell talked with a sense of confidence Monday after his pro day. He said he plays with “violent intentions,” and he strongly believes he’s the best offensive tackle in the draft. He took exception to the notion that some draft experts and teams have Slater ahead of him on their draft boards.

“At the end of the day, that’s their own opinion,” Sewell told reporters Monday. “But for me, again, just go put on the tape. Everybody just go ahead and watch what I do. Nobody can do what I do in this draft in the offensive tackle rooms. I bring something totally different to the table and I think people know that.”

Sewell was measured at 6-foot-4, 331 pounds at his pro day. He ran a 5.09 40-yard dash, and had 30 bench-press reps at 225 pounds.

The case against drafting Penei Sewell

There isn’t much of a case against drafting Sewell.

But it’s fair to look at the fact that he opted out of the 2020 season. Because of that, there isn’t much recent tape on him, which creates uncertainty. The Panthers are evaluating Sewell based on his 2019 tape and his pro day.

The Panthers could instead choose someone they actually saw in 2020.

“Half of these guys in the first round were either injured or didn’t play,” McShay said. “So you’ve got to make tough decisions.”

And there’s also the fact that this is a deep offensive tackle class.

The Panthers could get a potential starter at left tackle on Day 2. If the Panthers wanted to address another need in the first round, one they didn’t believe they could get on Day 2 — perhaps cornerback — they could look at an offensive tackle in the second- or third round.

Final verdict

Great teams have great offensive lines.

And Sewell falling to No. 8 would be a luxury for the Panthers. He’d address one of their biggest needs and he’s one of the top players in the draft.

“If you’re trying to protect your quarterback and you have a choice between Penei Sewell or maybe going with a skill position player, that’s a really tough decision,” Wilson said. “Because you can have Jaylen Waddle running open all day long, if the quarterback doesn’t have time to throw him the ball, it doesn’t matter.

“I think in a lot of ways, Penei Sewell is probably one of the most valuable players in this draft class.”

Left tackles aren’t cheap, either. And to get a quality one on a rookie deal for four years only helps the Panthers as they try to rebuild their franchise.

It’s possible the Bengals do take him at No. 5, or even the Dolphins at No. 6.

But if he’s there at No. 8, the Panthers should have the commissioner on speed dial to announce he’s coming to Charlotte.