UNC Charlotte holds NFL pro day for former 49ers, including some who missed out in 2020

Jeff Gemmell was one of several former 49ers’ taking part in UNC Charlotte’s pro day. Charlotte

Jeff Gemmell finished his football career at UNC Charlotte as the program’s leader in tackles and was looking for an opportunity to try and make it to the NFL.

Instead, less than a year later, he found himself working a 9-to-5 job as an accountant in Philadelphia.

With surgery on a torn tendon in his ankle, the COVID-19 pandemic and the difficulty of making the NFL in general, Gemmell’s dream of playing football professionally was put on hold.

The linebacker got an opportunity to show NFL teams what he offers during Charlotte’s pro day on Thursday. Gemmell was one of a small group of 49ers who were at least one year removed from playing, invited back after the school’s pro day was canceled last season due to COVID-19.

A group of 11 athletes worked out for 16 NFL teams, including Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and general manager Scott Fitterer, at Jerry Richardson Stadium. With the NFL Combine workouts canceled due to COVID-19, this was their big opportunity to prove they deserve an opportunity to play in the league.

“Excited for the guys from two years ago to actually be able to go through a pro day and then the guys this year, just awesome to see how hard they’ve worked and fun to see them shine in this type of opportunity,” Charlotte head coach Will Healy said. “Huge for for our current players to just be able to be out here and support them. A fulfilling day for sure.”

Even if the 49ers were able to have a pro day in 2020, Gemmell wouldn’t have been able to fully show what he is capable of. He injured his ankle during the second game of the 2019 season. After the season concluded, he found out that surgery was required, including rehabbing for a minimum of three months.

Once he was healed, options were limited. NFL teams did not have any in-person offseason programs until training camp, so there was less opportunity for a team to give him a look. He got married in July and then moved to Philadelphia when his wife got her dream job there, working for Urban Outfitters. Gemmell then began working as accountant, while continuing to train in the mornings and evenings in anticipation of this day.

“Last year during this time, I just had surgery, so I wouldn’t have been anywhere near as ready as I was now,” Gemmell said. “I think it was just a blessing in disguise. Everything that went down, I mean, I can’t choose what happens during a pandemic, but it definitely was one of those thank God moments, because I was able to come out and do what I needed to do to be 100% for pro day.”

This time around, Gemmell was able to run all of the drills, including taking part in defensive back-specific tests that would normally have been done at the combine.

Other former 49ers participating in the pro day included defensive end Romeo McKnight, offensive lineman Jaelin Fisher and safety Ben DeLuca. After a season that was reduced to just six games due to COVID-19, putting on display what they could offer teams was even more important due to limited tape available.

“We had a late pro day, so you’re kind of just waiting around for it, seeing other people go and just seeing guys you train with go and be successful,” DeLuca said. “Being able to have the day finally be here, something to be really grateful for and just excited to kind of get out here and show all the training that we’ve been doing up until this point.”

Multiple former 49ers who are now in the NFL came to Charlotte to support their former teammates, including Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, who was selected in the third round of the NFL draft last year.

Although there aren’t any players participating in this year’s pro day expected to go that high in the draft, there is a chance for a couple to be selected on day three or be signed as undrafted free agents, including some who improved their position with their performances.

“It’s an intimidating day. You got your career on the line when you go out there for 45 minutes worth of drills and you can either raise your stock or lower your stock based on how you perform in that exact moment,” Healy said. “It’s intense. It’s competitive, for sure. That’s what life’s like in the National Football League. It’s a good look at what life’s like every day there.”