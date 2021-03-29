Alabama’s Nick Saban on why he believes Mac Jones will be successful at the next level

When Mac Jones first arrived at Alabama, he was on the program’s scout team, helping Alabama’s defense get ready for its next game.

He was a perfectionist, and he was competitive almost to a fault. And when he’d make a mistake, he’d get frustrated.

“It would affect his next play,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said Monday.

But over the years, he improved. It’s where Saban said he saw Jones grow most in his final year at Alabama. This past year, Jones helped Alabama win a national championship. He led the country in passing yards, and was second in touchdowns.

“Mac played behind some really, really good players here, and he persevered, which is a great example for some players,” Saban said. “He didn’t, ‘Oh, I’m not going to start here so I’m going to go some place else.’

“He stayed, he worked hard to develop and improve, and he improved every year, mentally and physically and turned out to have one of the greatest years of any quarterback this past season.”

This is why Saban believes Jones will be successful at the next level.

Jones is a projected first round draft pick, though there is little consistency on where he’ll land. Some have him going as high as the third pick in the draft, while some have him as low as the 28th pick to the Saints.

The Panthers, who also need a quarterback, could also draft Jones. ESPN’s Mel Kiper ranks Jones as the 12th-best player in the 2021 NFL draft and the fourth-best quarterback.

“I think that the team that picks me is going to realize they don’t have to worry about me being the first guy in and the last guy out,” Jones said Monday. “I’m going to sit and watch as much film as I can and do all the right things. And then obviously the tape speaks for itself.”

Jones participated in the first of Alabama’s two pro days last week. He performed fairly well, answering some of the questions critics have for him. For instance, his mobility and whether he can make plays outside of the pocket.

Jones, who is 6-foot-3, 217 pounds, ran the 40-yard dash and was clocked at 4.68 seconds. Jones is expected to throw at Alabama’s second pro day on Tuesday.

When asked about his mobility, Jones said his 40-yard dash time should have answered those questions. He added that he can do it all and would have no problems making plays outside the pocket.

He said what separates him from other players is his ability to take what coaches give him and apply it on the field.

Saban said the same.

He said Jones managed Alabama’s offense well. In 13 games last season, Jones threw for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and only four interceptions. In the national championship game, he completed 36 of 45 passes for 464 yards and five touchdowns.

“To me, to be a good quarterback, you’ve got to be a good manager, and your ability to make plays goes from there,” Saban said. “And Mac has the ability to make plays because he’s smart, he’s accurate and he’s going to throw the ball in the right place. He’s going to always help the offensive team be in the right situation.”