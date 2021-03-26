Everything you need to know about the Carolina Panthers’ free agency moves this week

The wildest part of free agency has come and gone, but the Panthers still have holes to fill.

Left tackle, defensive tackle, safety and cornerback all have open spots, and the draft is just a month away. The Panthers currently have about $26 million in cap space and could theoretically make another move.

So who are some possible players the Panthers could sign? This newsletter will tell you everything you need to know.

But before we get into that, here are this week’s trivia questions.

Trivia!

1. The Panthers have had only five players run for 10 or more touchdowns in a season. Who was the first? And what year? Bonus if you can say how many.

2. The Panthers have lost only one game to this NFL team and have an .857 win percentage against it. Which team is that?

Read to the bottom of the newsletter for the answers. But don’t skip!

A fan favorite signs elsewhere

Since he arrived in Carolina from the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program, defensive end Efe Obada has been a fan favorite. But after a 5.5 sack season in 2020, the Panthers decided not to tender him, which would have given the team the opportunity to match another team’s offer.

Obada instead signed with the Bills to a one-year contract.

Here is the story: Fan-favorite Carolina Panthers player leaves team during free agency

Panthers re-sign Miller

While the Panthers didn’t re-sign Obada, they did re-sign right guard John Miller to a one-year contract. It fills one of their biggest offseason needs and gives them a little consistency on the O-line heading into the 2021 season.

Here is that story: Carolina Panthers will re-sign offensive guard John Miller

Here are all the other moves the Panthers have made since free agency began: Carolina free agency tracker.

One of their signings was edge rusher Haason Reddick, who insists that his time is coming. Reddick was signed to a one-year, $8 million deal after finishing with 12.5 sacks and six forced fumbles with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020.

Though the Panthers have signed a few pieces in free agency, there are still some holes that need to be filled. Here we give you five players the Panthers could sign based on needs. One of those needs is at safety, and the Panthers still haven’t signed one after releasing veteran Tre Boston.

Here’s a look at the safety position currently: What’s the state of the roster?

NFL draft

Speaking of holes that need to be filled, quarterback is near the top of the list. The Panthers’ best option at addressing that is through the draft.

So what’s the latest? More than 30% of mock drafts have the Panthers choosing former North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance in the 2021 NFL draft. The Panthers currently have the No. 8 pick. But some experts, including me, believe the Panthers will have to trade up to get one of the top four quarterbacks in the draft.

One player they likely won’t have to trade up for, and perhaps can trade back for, is Mac Jones, who participated in Alabama’s Pro day earlier this week. Here’s how it went.

Panthers Tracks podcast

This week’s episode of Panthers Tracks podcast explores the Panthers’ free agency signings, what we liked and didn’t like. You can subscribe to the podcast on all podcast platforms, including Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, etc.

Here is the episode web page: PODCAST: What we liked and didn’t like about the Carolina Panthers’ free agency moves.

Trivia answers

1. Stephen Davis (2005).

Though Davis started in only 11 games that season and rushed for 549 yards, he had 12 touchdowns.

2. The Chargers.

The Panthers are 6-1 all-time against the Chargers.