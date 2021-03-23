Football

Former Panthers running back Mike Davis signing with Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers running back Mike Davis (28) celebrates is carry against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, October 11, 2020. The Panthers won 23-16.
Carolina Panthers running back Mike Davis (28) celebrates is carry against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, October 11, 2020. The Panthers won 23-16. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Former Carolina Panthers running back Mike Davis is joining a familiar team in the NFC South.

Davis is joining the Atlanta Falcons on a two-year deal. The deal is worth $5.5 million with $3 million fully guaranteed in the first year, per an NFL Network report.

When starting running back Christian McCaffrey missed 13 games due to injury, Davis filled in, starting 12 games. He finished with 1,015 scrimmage yards, his first over 1,000-yard season and a career-high eight touchdowns.

Davis led all running backs with 22 forced missed tackles on receptions last year, per Pro Football Focus.

This will be a return home for the 28-year old. Davis is from the Atlanta area and has never played for his hometown team.

