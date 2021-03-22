Who national experts think the Carolina Panthers will pick in the NFL draft

Two weeks ago, a little more than 29% of mock drafts had the Panthers picking former North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance.

As the NFL draft gets closer, more draft experts are hopping on that train. According to NFL Mock Draft Database, which aggregates drafts from various media sites, 31.6% of mock drafts have the Panthers selecting Trey Lance in April’s draft.

Among the top five quarterbacks in this draft, Lance was the second to have his pro day. Trevor Lawrence, who is the favorite to be drafted No. 1 overall, was the first.

Lance is rated by most draft experts as the fourth-best quarterback in the 2021 draft. He had an impressive pro day two weeks ago, which has since helped his draft stock.

While Lance is the overwhelming favorite in mock drafts for the Panthers, some experts have Carolina picking former Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (13.1%) or former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson (11.2%).

Here is a round of some national mock drafts:

CBS Sports: Ryan Wilson

▪ QB Justin Fields

Two weeks ago, Wilson had the Panthers picking former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with the No. 8 pick. But his prediction this week has changed. He has the Panthers trading with the New York Jets for the No. 2 pick to get Fields. He has the Panthers trading their eighth pick, their 73rd pick (third round), and their 2022 first-round pick to get the Jets’ pick.

ESPN: Mel Kiper

▪ QB Mac Jones

Kiper believes the Senior Bowl helped the former Alabama quarterback’s draft stock. Jones played under the Panthers’ staff during the Senior Bowl.

ESPN: Todd McShay

▪ QB Justin Fields

McShay’s latest mock draft had the Panthers trading their No. 8 pick, their No. 39 pick in the second round and their 2021 first-round pick with the Miami Dolphins’ No. 3 pick to get Fields.

Fort-Worth Star-Telegram: Clarence Hill

▪ QB Trey Lance

Hill has the Panthers selecting Lance if they can’t trade for Deshaun Watson.

Walter Football: Charlie Campbell

▪ CB Patrick Surtain II

Campbell believes the Panthers will select Surtain if they can’t get one of the top three quarterbacks in the draft. He says Lance is a project.

Pro Football Focus: Dalton Miller

▪ QB Zach Wilson

Miller has the Panthers trading with the Miami Dolphins for their No. 3 pick to get Wilson. He has the Panthers giving up their No. 8 pick, their 2022 first-round pick and 2022 second-round pick.

The Draft Network: Kyle Crabbs

▪ QB Trey Lance

Crabbs has the Panthers trading with the Dolphins to get Lance at No. 3. He has the Panthers trading away their No. 8 pick, No. 39 pick, No. 73 pick and 2022 first-round pick.

Charlotte Observer: Jonathan M. Alexander

▪ QB Trey Lance

To be honest, this likely changes after Justin Fields has his pro day. But I think Lance did enough at his pro day that his draft stock has increased. And I don’t think the Panthers will take the chance of waiting at No. 8 to get their franchise quarterback. I believe the Panthers trade up with the Atlanta Falcons, who have the fourth pick, to get Lance.