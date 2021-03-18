Panthers add wide receiver David Moore to replace Curtis Samuel

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with wide receiver David Moore. dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

The Carolina Panthers are adding another Moore to the wide receiver room.

With wide receiver Curtis Samuel agreeing to a three-year deal with the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, the Panthers needed to address the wide receiver room. They did so quickly, agreeing to terms with former Seattle Seahawks receiver David Moore on a two-year deal worth up to $4.75 million with $1.25 million guaranteed.

This is the second Seattle connection under general manager Scott Fitterer, who spent almost two decades with the organization. The Panthers previously signed tight end Stephen Sullivan, who was drafted by the Seahawks in 2020.

A little taste of what this D. Moore has to offer (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/LEqbejYUOM — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) March 18, 2021

Moore has 13 career touchdown receptions with the Seahawks and averages 14.9 yards per reception. He is coming off a career-high six touchdown catches in 2020 and finished the season with 35 receptions for 417 yards.

A significant portion of his production came in the first half of the season. Through the first eight games, Moore had 20 receptions for 316 yards and four touchdowns. He finished the second half of the year with 15 receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

This story is breaking and will be updated.