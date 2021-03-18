Panthers begin to fill one of most pressing needs with a defensive veteran

The Carolina Panthers are continuing to address their needs on the defensive side of the ball.

The Panthers have agreed to terms with cornerback Rashaan Melvin on a one-year deal, per a league source. Melvin most recently played for the Detroit Lions in 2019. He signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, however, he opted out of the 2020 season and the Jaguars chose to part ways with his contract this offseason. This will be his 10th NFL team

Corner is one of the most pressing needs for the Panthers with no clear starter opposite Donte Jackson for the upcoming season. Signing Melvin, 31, does not solve the void at the position for Carolina, but does add some veteran depth to a defensive back room that is in desperate need of it.

One of Melvin’s best statistical performances came in 2019 with the Detroit Lions. He started 12 games and finished the year with 68 tackles and 11 passes defensed.

This story is breaking and will be updated.