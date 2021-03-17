Carolina Panthers add to defensive line with Haason Reddick, Morgan Fox

Panthers signing Haason Reddick to one-year deal. AP

The Carolina Panthers are bolstering their defense in a big way on the first day of the league year.

Panthers have agreed to terms with former Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick on a one-year deal, per a league source, worth $6 million guaranteed, with a max of $8 million, and with former Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Morgan Fox on a two-year, $8.1 million deal with $7 million guaranteed, per league sources.

Reddick played for Panthers head coach Matt Rhule during his time as a coach at Temple. The linebacker has spent the last four years in Arizona after being selected 13th overall in the 2017 NFL draft.

Coming off of his best career season by far, Reddick had 12.5 sacks in 2020, tied for fourth-most, and six forced fumbles. He has also had three straight season of 60-plus sacks and has played all 16 games of a season in every year of his career. However, during his first three seasons with Carolina, Reddick only combined for 7.5 sacks.

The Panthers were missing a dominant presence to play opposite edge rusher Brian Burns, and Reddick provides the team with that. Last year, Burns led the team with nine sacks, and the next closest player was free agent Efe Obada with 5.5.

Fox will also give the Panthers extra pressure up front. With the Rams since he was signed in 2016, after going undrafted out of Colorado State-Pueblo, Fox has played in all 16 games of the regular season since 2017, and missed the entire 2018 season due to a torn ACL.

His best season by far came in 2020. Fox finished with six sacks, 27 tackles and nine quarterback hits playing next to the Defensive Player of the Year, Aaron Donald.

Coordinator Phil Snow runs a mix of a 3-4 and 4-3 defense, often changing up scheme and personnel. Reddick was more of a traditional 3-4 rusher during his time with the Cardinals, but will have the opportunity to be used in more ways than one in the Panthers’ defense. Fox will likely be part of a defensive rotation, as he was in Los Angeles, and can rush from all over the field.

Reddick played for Rhule and his staff at Temple from 2012-16. He was originally a walk-on, and considered leaving the program, per a VICE story from 2017, but re-joined when Rhule was hired as head coach in December 2017. He emerged in his junior season in 2015, becoming a star defensive end and one of the best players in the conference, which led him to being picked in the first-round of the draft.

Prior to Reddick being drafted, Rhule spoke to Sports Illustrated about how proud he was of the journey he had been on.

“I’m unbelievably proud of (Reddick), and the fact that he invited me (to the NFL draft) was one of the things I’ve cherished most along the way,” Rhule told SI. “I’m really proud of him because no one gave him anything. Even the past year going into this process, he’s a down the line guy, and all he’s done is work and work and work. Once he started to have a ton of success, he didn’t change. He kept running down on the kickoff team even when he knew he was going to get drafted really high because he wanted to win. He’s every bit the example of our program and what we want it to be like.”

The Panthers now have eight players on their roster that played at Temple.