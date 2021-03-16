Little remains of Chargers’ former home, Jack Murphy Stadium, as it’s being demolished

Chances are, you’ve seen one or more of the mesmerizing videos of a stadium or arena implosion, because that’s how most are taken down these days.

Not so for Jack Murphy Stadium/Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego. Once home to the Chargers, Padres and three Super Bowls, that stadium is being demolished by workers.

The Chargers moved to LA and the Padres play at Petco Park, so there was no use for “The Murph.” A new stadium for San Diego State is going up nearby.

Various people have shared photos and videos of the old stadium in its final days and it’s a remarkable thing to see. Here is a look at the progress being made on the stadium, which closed in 2016 following the Chiefs’ 37-27 win over the Chargers.

Inside SDCCU (AKA, San Diego/Jack Murphy/Qualcomm) Stadium just prior to demolition (now underway).



Phones are from #Padres dugout that existed until the end (buried by bleachers installed for football.



Images courtesy of @ArtieNBCSD pic.twitter.com/zGZOOUIBDn — MLB Cathedrals ️ (@MLBcathedrals) January 10, 2021

The old place is almost gone. Whatever you called it ? To me it will be Jack Murphy Stadium. I had many memories there . pic.twitter.com/AyZW9Bn2xj — San Diego Tunaboats (@SDtunaboats) February 1, 2021

Want to see what’s left of Qualcomm Stadium? #themurph pic.twitter.com/t3r3VCG4MF — Scott Kaplan (@ScottKaplan) February 1, 2021

Rode this same trolley to this same station for the Favre/Elway Super Bowl EONS ago. See ya later Jack Murphy. https://t.co/DjkvKT4TAI — Brent Schuettpelz (@brentshoes) February 28, 2021

The scoreboard doesn't lie. Today's shot from the Murph. pic.twitter.com/phvaAfcqE1 — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) March 3, 2021