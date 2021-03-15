Pat Elflein signing with the Carolina Panthers to help their offensive line

On the first day that NFL free agency has legally been open, the Carolina Panthers have already begun filling holes on the roster.

Guard Pat Elflein intends to sign with the team this week on a three-year, $13.5 million deal, per a league source. He will have $6 million fully guaranteed. Elflein most recently played left guard for the New York Jets last season, starting six games after the Minnesota Vikings waived him earlier in the year.

The 26-year old, who has experience playing left guard, right guard and center, was originally drafted by the Vikings in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Ohio State. He played the first three years of his career in Minnesota, starting a combined 42 games.

The Panthers’ offensive line is one of the biggest areas of need this offseason with three of five starters becoming free agents this week, including both starting guards, John Miller and Chris Reed.

