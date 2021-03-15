Carolina Panthers free agency tracker: Linemen Cam Erving, Pat Elflein joining roster

Former KC Chiefs tackle Cam Erving will join the Carolina Panthers for next season. tljungblad@kcstar.com

The Carolina Panthers are filling holes on the offensive line early in free agency, focusing on versatility over some of the highest performing players at their positions.

The Panthers are signing Cam Erving to a two-year, $10 million deal with $8 million guaranteed, per league sources. Erving, 28, has experience playing every position on the offensive line, but has predominately played left tackle, left guard and center. He will likely compete for the left tackle spot.

Erving was originally drafted 19th overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2015. He spent two years with the Browns, largely as a center, and then was with the Kansas City Chiefs for three seasons, playing left guard, right guard and left tackle. He spent 2020 with the Dallas Cowboys, playing in six games only at left tackle.

Injuries were a significant part of Erving’s time with the Cowboys. He dealt with an MCL sprain in one knee to start the year and then had an MCL sprain in other after starting five games.

New Panther signings

▪ G Pat Elflein — three-year, $13.5 million deal with $6 million fully guaranteed.

▪ T Cam Erving — two-year, $10 million deal with $8 million fully guaranteed

Re-signed by Panthers

▪ WR Brandon Zylstra — one-year deal, $920,000

Zylstra was slated to become a restricted free agent. He is a special teams contributor and gives the team depth at wide receiver.

▪ WR Keith Kirkwood — one-year deal, $780,000

Also scheduled to become a restricted free agent, re-signing Kirkwood provides additional depth at wide receiver with uncertainty surrounding whether the team can bring back Curtis Samuel, who is expected to test free agency. Kirkwood’s ability to stay healthy is the biggest question mark. He missed most of last season after breaking his clavicle and then re-injuring it during the season.

▪ K Joey Slye — one-year deal, $850,000

Slye will have competition in training camp with kicker Lirim Hajrullahu.

▪ TE Colin Thompson — one-year deal, $780,000

Thompson provides depth at tight end and is a special teams contributor.

▪ T Trent Scott — one-year deal, $920,000 base with a $730,000 bonus

After starting four games last season, Scott will provide valuable depth on the offensive line that still has plenty of question marks. He was slated to become a restricted free agent.

▪ LS J.J. Jansen — one-year deal, $1.05 million

Jansen, 35, has played in every regular season game for the Panthers since 2009.

▪ RT Taylor Moton —franchise tag, $13.754 million

Moton and the Panthers have until July 15 to try and work out a long-term deal.

Former Panthers signed elsewhere

▪ DE Stephen Weatherly - Minnesota Vikings

Weatherly re-signed with the Minnesota Vikings after one year in Carolina. He spent the first four years of his career in Minnesota after the Vikings drafted him in 2016.

▪ P Michael Palardy — Miami Dolphins

Palardy’s time with the Panthers ended after he spent all of last season on injured reserve due to a torn ACL suffered prior to the start of the season. The punter, a South Florida native, is set to sign a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins.