Cam Newton staying with Patriots on one-year deal, per report

Cam Newton appears to have his destination set for the 2021 season.

The New England Patriots are re-signing Newton to a one-year deal, per Jim McBride of The Boston Globe.

Newton spent the 2020 season in New England, starting 15 games. He missed one due to testing positive for COVID-19. Newton has said that he had symptoms from dealing with the virus.

In those 15 games, Newton completed 65.8% of his passes, throwing eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He was sacked 31 times and had 12 rushing touchdowns.

On the “I Am Athlete” podcast in February, Newton mentioned that he would be interested in playing with the Patriots again and that it was difficult to learn offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ system without an entire offseason to learn. Newton spent almost 90 days waiting to be signed by a team last year.

The former MVP was with the Carolina Panthers from 2011-19 when the Panthers decided to part ways with the 2011 first-overall pick. The Panthers are scheduled to host the Patriots during the 2021 season.

Yesterday, Panthers owner David Tepper alluded to wanting Newton to one day retire with Carolina.

This story is breaking and will continue to be updated.