Takeaways from Greg Olsen and Thomas Davis’ retirement ceremony

Greg Olsen and Thomas Davis both retired as Carolina Panthers during a ceremony at Bank of America Stadium Thursday

A day filled with emotions, memories and two Carolina Panthers greats saying goodbye to their playing careers.

Tight end Greg Olsen and linebacker Thomas Davis Sr., shared a retirement ceremony Thursday, both signing one-day contracts to finish their careers as Panthers.

Both players came back “home” after playing their final seasons elsewhere — Los Angeles and Washington for Davis and Seattle for Olsen.

The importance, however, of returning to Bank of America Stadium to finish their careers was evident from their emotional speeches. Luke Kuechly, Captain Munnerlyn, Shaq Thompson, Mike Tolbert, Jeremy Chinn and Chris Manhertz were among those present Thursday.

Here are some takeaways from the day.

What’s next for Thomas Davis and Greg Olsen

Now that their football-playing careers are over, what’s next up?

First, both are continuing to call the Charlotte-area home.

Davis owns an indoor football team, the Charlotte Thunder, with fellow former Panther Ted Ginn Jr. He plans to put his time into being an owner with games starting this month.

“The first thing that I really just decided that I wanted to do was become an owner. I’m the owner of the Charlotte Thunder arena football team,” Davis said. “We have a game on March 27. So for the Panthers fans, you guys don’t have Panthers football right now, you guys can come check us out.”

Olsen’s next steps were already well publicized as he signed a deal with FOX to become an NFL analyst last year. He will begin calling games full-time this fall with play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt.

Of course, he will also be continuing to help coach his son Tate’s baseball team and spend more time at home with his family.

Cam Newton

Former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was a noticeable, but not surprising, absence from a video that kicked off the festivities with a number of former teammates and coaches of Davis and Olsen taking part. Newton had a not entirely amicable separation last offseason with the organization when the team decided to move on from the 2011 first-overall pick.

Team owner David Tepper did make reference to Newton, however, when discussing the importance of bringing former players back to Carolina. He alluded to the quarterback when discussing how three players were extremely involved in giving back to the community.

“When I got here, I looked at the people here and I said, ‘man, there’s some people who are really active in the community,’ and three guys, particularly, two of them are here now,” Tepper said. “Bring the other guy back home. Don’t worry about that, one day.”

Greg Olsen almost signed with Washington in 2020

Last offseason, the Panthers decided to part ways with Olsen prior to the Super Bowl, giving him a significant amount of time to sign with a new team. Multiple teams were considered, including the Buffalo Bills. Former Panthers defensive coordinator and current Bills head coach Sean McDermott recorded a video as part of the opening tribute to the two players and joked that he could never convince either to come play for him.

Olsen did share during his speech that he came close to playing for his former head coach Ron Rivera and joining Davis with the Washington Football Team.

“That’s another conversation,” Olsen said of his decision to play in Seattle.

