Reworked contracts for Christian McCaffrey, Shaq Thompson to save Panthers millions

Panthers coach Matt Rhule says Christian McCaffrey and Shaq Thompson have restructured their contracts to allow Carolina more flexibility ahead of free agency.

Free agency begins on March 17.

The Panthers were expected to have about $18.6 million in cap space at the start of the new league year. That number will increase, though it is not yet clear how much.

Rhule declined to say how much the Panthers could save, deferring that question to Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer, who was scheduled to speak with the media at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

McCaffrey will reportedly have $7 million of his $8 million base salary converted to signing bonus, which would save $5.6 million, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Thompson and McCaffrey had the team’s second- and fourth-largest cap numbers, respectively. Thompson was scheduled to make $14.2 million in 2021, while McCaffrey was schedule to make $12.5 million.

