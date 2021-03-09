The Panthers are increasing some season ticket prices for PSL owners. Here’s how much.

Carolina Panthers fans react to a touchdown reception by tight end Ian Thomas during third quarter action against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 31-21. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Some Carolina Panthers personal seat license owners will have a bit of a change to their season tickets for the 2021 season.

The team sent invoices to PSL owners Tuesday, informing them of ticket prices for the upcoming season, including some price increases.

The seats affected in the lower bowl went up anywhere from $5 to $15 per game and those in the upper bowl will increase by $3 per game.

More than 56% of the non-premium seats, not including club seats and suites, did not experience a change in pricing, including 78% on the upper level. In total, more than 33,000 seats will stay the same — including 4,000 on the lower level and over 29,000 on the upper level.

Club seats and suites are signed to contracts and are not part of the pricing changes. The stadium seats about 75,000.

“We take a strategic and analytical approach to ticket pricing,” a Panthers spokesperson said in a statement. “We look at a variety of data points to determine the demand for each area of the building and how to price our tickets appropriately.”

PSL owners can pay for season tickets in full by May 3 or elect to have a six-month payment plan that begins this month and goes through August.

Included in the team’s email to PSL owners was a video with players Jeremy Chinn, Derrick Brown and DJ Moore expressing excitement for more fans returning to games during the 2021 season. Attendance in 2020 was limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the team limited to 7% capacity for a majority of the year based on North Carolina restrictions in place at the time.

The team received special permission from the governor’s office to increase that number slightly for multiple games mid-season. Carolina had the 14th-highest average official home attendance last year, 4,889.

Panthers and Charlotte FC, the new MLS team, owner David Tepper is the NFL’s richest owner, with a net worth of now-$14.5 billion, per Forbes. The team is currently building a new $500 million practice facility in Rock Hill. It’s scheduled to open in 2023, and the team has invested at least $25 million in stadium renovations and improvements. That amount matches the taxpayer money the city gave to enhancements in Uptown, including the stadium.

In 2019, the Panthers’ season ticket prices for non-premium seats were 15th in the league. The team expects the prices to fall around the same range league-wide for the 2021 season. Other NFL teams have also increased their season ticket prices this offseason, including the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills.

The price changes are not related to single-game tickets, as those are not released until the team’s schedule comes out in May.

The NFL is expected to add a 17th game to some teams’ schedules, beginning in 2021. Those teams that host an extra regular-season home game in 2021 will have one less home preseason game (nine regular-season home games and one preseason game). The Panthers included in their note to PSL owners that if they host an extra regular-season game, the cost of the preseason game ticket would switch to the price of a regular-season ticket.

Fans with credit on their accounts from last season will automatically have that applied to 2021 tickets.

Bank of America Stadium renovations

Bank of America Stadium is set to undergo renovations to prepare to host Charlotte FC at the stadium beginning in 2022. That includes the construction of a MLS-mandated players’ walk-out tunnel that requires the removal of 160 seats from the stadium. One hundred fifty-four of those seats were held by 54 Panthers PSL owners, who have been informed of the removal of the seats.

Last month, Charlotte FC announced that the team would also be using a PSL model for seats outside of the supporter’s section.