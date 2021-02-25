Football

Podcast: What to make of the Panthers’ clearing roughly $25 million in cap space

The Panthers cleared about $25 million in cap space last week.

On this week’s episode of Panthers Tracks Podcast, reporters Jonathan M. Alexander and Alaina Getzenberg talk about why the Panthers made those moves and what to make of it.

The podcast is below. You can also subscribe to Panthers Tracks on Apple, Spotify, iHeart Radio, Stitch and Google Podcasts, and other podcast platforms.

Required reading

+ Panthers free agency tracker: Who has been re-signed and who is hitting the market

+ Panthers can franchise tag Taylor Moton today. What that means for him and the O-Line

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
  Comments  

Football

Bob Condotta: Despite more reports of Russell Wilson’s unhappiness with Seahawks, a trade in 2021 still seems unlikely

Sports

Titans waive WR Adam Humphries with 2 years left on his deal

February 25, 2021 4:57 PM

Sports

Broncos release veteran defensive tackle Jurrell Casey

February 25, 2021 4:06 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service