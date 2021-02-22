Football
Panthers free agency tracker: Who has been re-signed and who is hitting the market
With the new league year speeding closer and closer, NFL teams are starting to make big decisions when it comes to rosters for the 2021 season.
Trades, releases and re-signings will only become more frequent over the next several weeks leading up to the NFL draft beginning at the end of April.
What’s the latest with the Carolina Panthers’ free agents? The Observer will keep this story updated with the latest moves and signings or releases as we get closer to the new league year beginning March 17.
The full offseason schedule can be found here.
Re-signed by Panthers
▪ WR Brandon Zylstra — one-year deal
Zylstra was slated to become a restricted free agent. He is a special teams contributor and gives the team solid depth at wide receiver.
▪ WR Keith Kirkwood — one-year deal
Also scheduled to become a restricted free agent, re-signing Kirkwood provides additional depth at wide receiver with uncertainty surrounding whether the team can bring back Curtis Samuel, who is expected to test free agency. Kirkwood’s ability to stay healthy is the biggest question mark. He missed most of last season after breaking his clavicle and then re-injuring it during the season.
▪ K Joey Slye — one-year deal
Slye will have competition in training camp with kicker Lirim Hajrullahu.
▪ TE Colin Thompson — one-year deal
Thompson provides depth at tight end and is a special teams contributor.
Released by Panthers
More on the Panthers’ cap cutting moves: Panthers releasing Tre Boston, 2 other veterans to clear cap space ahead of free agency
▪ S Tre Boston
Boston will be officially released after the start of the league year to reduce the cap implications.
▪ DE Stephen Weatherly
▪ P Michael Palardy
▪ DT Kawann Short
The Panthers would like to bring back Short if possible, but he has received interest from a few teams.
Panthers’ scheduled free agents
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
▪ FB Alex Armah
▪ WR Pharoh Cooper
▪ RB Mike Davis
▪ CB Rasul Douglas
▪ CB Corn Elder
▪ LS J.J. Jansen
▪ C Tyler Larsen
▪ TE Chris Manhertz
▪ G John Miller
▪ RT Taylor Moton
▪ LT Russell Okung
▪ G Chris Reed
▪ WR Curtis Samuel
▪ OL Michael Schofield
▪ LB Julian Stanford
▪ LB Adarius Taylor
▪ LB Tahir Whitehead
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
▪ DE Efe Obada
▪ T Trent Scott
Comments