Panthers inform Tre Boston, 2 other players of their release, per sources

The Carolina Panthers have informed safety Tre Boston, punter Michael Palardy and defensive end Stephen Weatherly that they will be released, per league sources with knowledge of the situation. The team is moving on from the veteran players as it continues to create more cap room for the offseason.

Boston was the most unexpected of the three releases. He had two years remaining on a three-year, $18 million deal he signed last year. He will remain on the roster until after the start of the new league year, which begins March 17. The team will designate the safety as a post-June 1 release, lessening the salary cap implications. The team will have $2.6 million in dead cap each of the next two years and will save about $3.5 million this season and around $5 million next season.

Palardy and Weatherly will not be post-June 1 designations and each had just one year left on their deals. The team will save $1.9 million in moving on from Palardy and $5.9 million in releasing Weatherly.

One of the young defense’s veteran leaders, Boston had 95 tackles last season, a career-high.

Boston, 28, has spent the majority of his career with the Panthers after being drafted by the team in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft out of North Carolina. He was with the team from 2014-16 and then returned from 2019-20 and spent the seasons in between with the Chargers and Arizona Cardinals.

The punter spent all of last season on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL on his kicking leg while practicing prior to the season. The hope had been that Palardy would be able to play on the injury, but the decision was made to get surgery instead. Palardy has been with the Panthers since midway through the 2016 season when he filled in for an injured Andy Lee. He won a training camp battle with Lee in 2017.

During the 2018 season he received a three-year, $7.52 million extension from Carolina. He is the team’s all-time leader in net punt average (40.3) with a minimum of 10 games played and set a franchise record for highest net punting average (42.4) in a single season in 2017. From 2017-19, he had not missed a game due to injury.

In 2019 he averaged 46 yards per punt (13th) and had 25 kicks inside the 20-yard line (tied for 17th). Since 2017, he has a net average of 40.7 yards per punt (14th).

Weatherly was one of the least successful free agent signings the Panthers made in 2020. Signed to a two-year, $12.5 million deal, the defensive end played in just nine games and had 17 tackles and zero sacks. His season ended early after having finger surgery.

