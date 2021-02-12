Carolina Panthers offseason guide and schedule: NFL draft, free agency and key dates

American Team head coach Matt Rhule (Carolina Panthers) jokes with American Team quarterback Kellen Mond of Texas A&M (12) during the American Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) AP

With the Super Bowl having come and gone, the NFL offseason is officially in full swing.

While the new league year won’t get underway until March 17, that doesn’t mean the NFL world will be quiet. The quarterback market is already hot and there’s plenty of speculation surrounding what’s to come.

The Observer put together a guide for the next couple months of the offeason and will continue to update it with the latest news and notes, from the latest at the quarterback position to free agency moves.

Scheduled NFL offseason dates

Feb. 23 - March 9: Window for teams to designate one player as franchise or transitional.

* For the Panthers, right tackle Taylor Moton has the highest chance of being given the franchise tag, which is expected to come in at about $13.6 million, per Spotrac. Carolina would like to get a long-term deal done with Moton, who is expected to get a big deal if he hits free agency.

Throughout March: NFL Pro Days held at various college campuses. Only a maximum of three people per team are able to attend.

March 15-17: Teams can begin contacting and entering into negotiations with players who are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents — any player with four or more accrued seasons and an expired contract. They are free to negotiate and sign with any team.

March 17: New league year officially begins at 4 p.m. All unsigned players become free agents and trades can go through.

April 19: Offseason workouts for all teams with returning head coaches can begin.

April 23: Last day restricted free agents can sign their offer sheets.

A restricted free agent is a player with three accrued seasons and an expired contract. They are able to negotiate and sign with any team, but the Panthers can offer them a tender that comes with the right of first refusal and/or draft-pick compensation.

April 28: Last day for clubs to match offer sheets for restricted free agents

April 29-May 1: 2021 NFL draft in Cleveland

Panthers’ free agents

The cap is expected to decrease in 2021 to somewhere around $180 million, per multiple reports. All teams will have less to spend than in years past, which will set up some teams to be able to spend more than others.

Carolina Panthers have 3 big questions they must address in free agency other than QB

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

▪ FB Alex Armah

▪ WR Pharoh Cooper

▪ RB Mike Davis

▪ CB Rasul Douglas

▪ CB Corn Elder

▪ LS J.J. Jansen

▪ C Tyler Larsen

▪ TE Chris Manhertz

▪ G John Miller

▪ RT Taylor Moton

▪ LT Russell Okung

▪ G Chris Reed

▪ WR Curtis Samuel

▪ OL Michael Schofield

▪ LB Julian Stanford

▪ LB Adarius Taylor

▪ LB Tahir Whitehead

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

▪ WR Keith Kirkwood

▪ DE Efe Obada

▪ T Trent Scott

▪ WR Brandon Zylstra

2021 NFL draft

The Panthers currently have the eighth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Positions of need: QB, OL, TE, DT, LB, CB

Panthers’ options for trading up in the draft

Panthers’ options for trading back in the draft

NFL DRAFT ORDER

▪ 1. Jacksonville Jaguars

▪ 2. New York Jets

▪ 3. Miami Dolphins

▪ 4. Cincinnati Bengals

▪ 5. Atlanta Falcons

▪ 6. Philadelphia Eagles

▪ 7. Detroit Lions

▪ 8. Carolina Panthers

▪ 9. Denver Broncos

▪ 10. Dallas Cowboys

▪ 11. New York Giants

▪ 12. San Francisco 49ers

▪ 13. LA Chargers

▪ 14. Minnesota Vikings

▪ 15. New England Patriots

▪ 16. Arizona Cardinals

▪ 17. Las Vegas Raiders

▪ 18. Miami Dolphins

▪ 19. Washington Football Team

▪ 20. Chicago Bears

▪ 21. Indianapolis Colts

▪ 22. Tennessee Titans

▪ 23. New York Jets (traded by Seattle Seahawks)

▪ 24. Pittsburgh Steelers

▪ 25. Jacksonville Jaguars (traded by Los Angeles Rams)

▪ 26. Cleveland Browns

▪ 27. Baltimore Ravens

▪ 28. New Orleans Saints

▪ 29. Green Bay Packers

▪ 30. Buffalo Bills

▪ 31. Kansas City Chiefs

▪ 32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

