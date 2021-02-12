Football

Carolina Panthers offseason guide and schedule: NFL draft, free agency and key dates

American Team head coach Matt Rhule (Carolina Panthers) jokes with American Team quarterback Kellen Mond of Texas A&M (12) during the American Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
American Team head coach Matt Rhule (Carolina Panthers) jokes with American Team quarterback Kellen Mond of Texas A&M (12) during the American Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Matthew Hinton AP

With the Super Bowl having come and gone, the NFL offseason is officially in full swing.

While the new league year won’t get underway until March 17, that doesn’t mean the NFL world will be quiet. The quarterback market is already hot and there’s plenty of speculation surrounding what’s to come.

The Observer put together a guide for the next couple months of the offeason and will continue to update it with the latest news and notes, from the latest at the quarterback position to free agency moves.

Scheduled NFL offseason dates

Feb. 23 - March 9: Window for teams to designate one player as franchise or transitional.

* For the Panthers, right tackle Taylor Moton has the highest chance of being given the franchise tag, which is expected to come in at about $13.6 million, per Spotrac. Carolina would like to get a long-term deal done with Moton, who is expected to get a big deal if he hits free agency.

Throughout March: NFL Pro Days held at various college campuses. Only a maximum of three people per team are able to attend.

March 15-17: Teams can begin contacting and entering into negotiations with players who are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents — any player with four or more accrued seasons and an expired contract. They are free to negotiate and sign with any team.

March 17: New league year officially begins at 4 p.m. All unsigned players become free agents and trades can go through.

April 19: Offseason workouts for all teams with returning head coaches can begin.

April 23: Last day restricted free agents can sign their offer sheets.

A restricted free agent is a player with three accrued seasons and an expired contract. They are able to negotiate and sign with any team, but the Panthers can offer them a tender that comes with the right of first refusal and/or draft-pick compensation.

April 28: Last day for clubs to match offer sheets for restricted free agents

April 29-May 1: 2021 NFL draft in Cleveland

Panthers’ free agents

The cap is expected to decrease in 2021 to somewhere around $180 million, per multiple reports. All teams will have less to spend than in years past, which will set up some teams to be able to spend more than others.

Carolina Panthers have 3 big questions they must address in free agency other than QB

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

FB Alex Armah

WR Pharoh Cooper

RB Mike Davis

CB Rasul Douglas

CB Corn Elder

LS J.J. Jansen

C Tyler Larsen

TE Chris Manhertz

G John Miller

RT Taylor Moton

LT Russell Okung

G Chris Reed

WR Curtis Samuel

OL Michael Schofield

LB Julian Stanford

LB Adarius Taylor

LB Tahir Whitehead

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

WR Keith Kirkwood

DE Efe Obada

T Trent Scott

WR Brandon Zylstra

2021 NFL draft

The Panthers currently have the eighth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Positions of need: QB, OL, TE, DT, LB, CB

Panthers’ options for trading up in the draft

Panthers’ options for trading back in the draft

NFL DRAFT ORDER

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. New York Jets

3. Miami Dolphins

4. Cincinnati Bengals

5. Atlanta Falcons

6. Philadelphia Eagles

7. Detroit Lions

8. Carolina Panthers

9. Denver Broncos

10. Dallas Cowboys

11. New York Giants

12. San Francisco 49ers

13. LA Chargers

14. Minnesota Vikings

15. New England Patriots

16. Arizona Cardinals

17. Las Vegas Raiders

18. Miami Dolphins

19. Washington Football Team

20. Chicago Bears

21. Indianapolis Colts

22. Tennessee Titans

23. New York Jets (traded by Seattle Seahawks)

24. Pittsburgh Steelers

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (traded by Los Angeles Rams)

26. Cleveland Browns

27. Baltimore Ravens

28. New Orleans Saints

29. Green Bay Packers

30. Buffalo Bills

31. Kansas City Chiefs

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

