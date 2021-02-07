Carolina Panthers, Atrium Health honor front-line COVID workers with Super Bowl trip

Four Atrium Health workers who’ve helped fight the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly a year will represent their many colleagues who’ve done the same when the NFL honors them at Sunday’s Super Bowl.

The Carolina Panthers have partnered with the Charlotte-based health care system to send the front-line workers to be recognized at the game with 7,500 other health care workers from across the country.

Just about every Atrium Health worker deserves the recognition and trip to Florida for their efforts during the pandemic, Atrium officials said. The diverse group selected for the trip represent front-line colleagues from across the Atrium system, officials said.

“We have an incredibly dedicated and selfless workforce here at Atrium Health,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Little said in helping announce the selections. “They’ve sacrificed long hours and endured physical and mental obstacles working directly with patients affected by COVID-19, and we want to show them just how grateful we are to have them on our team.”

Atrium Health workers chosen for the trip to Tampa are:

▪ Lenna Crockett, a registered nurse and clinical supervisor whose unit at Atrium Health Cabarrus switched from treating patients with respiratory challenges to COVID-19.

“It has been draining, especially at the beginning when we were learning what COVID-19 was, how to treat it, how to protect ourselves, and how to protect the patients,” the 25-year nurse said in an Atrium news release. “Every day something changed. And protecting our families was the biggest concern of ours. Thinking, ‘Lord, don’t let me bring it back to my family.’”

▪ Shikha Dharamrup, director of operations at the Atrium Health Core Laboratory. She’s instrumental in expanding Atrium’s COVID-19 testing capacity and finding ways to maintain supplies during hospital shortages, Atrium officials said.

“You know, we are all heroes as it relates to what we do every day,” she said in the release. “And to know that it counts and that it’s being recognized, I think is very helpful.”

▪ Darryl Ellison, an environmental services technician at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. He has been with Atrium for 17 years and helps protect hospital visitors by keeping house and disinfecting equipment during the pandemic.

As an environmental services technician at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Darryl Ellison helps protect hospital visitors by keeping house and disinfecting equipment during the pandemic. Atrium Health

“I’m just glad I can help,” he said in the release. “Show some appreciation as they are still trying to get the pandemic under control and trying to get everybody to get the COVID-19 vaccine.”

▪ Jennifer Gardner, director of outreach at Atrium Health Musculoskeletal Institute and the clinical liaison for Bank of America Stadium and the Panthers.

Jennifer Gardner, director of outreach at Atrium Health Musculoskeletal Institute and the clinical liaison for Bank of America Stadium and the Panthers. She helps lead Atrium’s community COVID-19 testing sites effort. Atrium Health

She helps lead Atrium’s community COVID-19 testing sites effort.

“We know there’s hope in the community now,” she said. “We’re very invested in making sure that everyone who wants to receive a vaccine has the opportunity to receive that vaccine.”

SUPER BOWL THREAD: Follow this thread for updates on our teammates’ Super Bowl weekend experience. Big thanks to the @Panthers. #SBLV https://t.co/kvl2esP04O — Atrium Health (@AtriumHealth) February 6, 2021