Panthers RB coach Jeff Nixon has traits he’s looking for in Christian McCaffrey’s backup

On the Carolina Panthers’ long list of needs this offseason, running back is far from the top.

Having Christian McCaffrey, the highest-paid running back in NFL history, will do that for a team.

Quarterback, almost the entire offensive line, tight end and corner, to name a few positions, are higher priorities.

But what the 2020 season did prove is that having a solid backup at the running back position is important.

During Senior Bowl week, the running backs coached by the Panthers got an even closer look at why the position is so strong for Carolina, learning from the group that works with McCaffrey everyday, led by senior offensive assistant/running backs coach Jeff Nixon. At the same time, the Panthers were evaluating the draft prospects as a decision looms in determining who will backup the star player going forward.

As would be expected, the NFL players-to-be asked plenty about McCaffrey, how he is coached and how he has been so successful. The All-Pro even made a guest appearance himself.

“We got on FaceTime yesterday, he said hello to the four running backs that I’m coaching here for the American team,” Nixon told The Observer last week. “They’ve been watching cut-ups on him all week. We’re installing our plays and it’s been good for them to see a great running back, one of the best in the NFL, doing it on film..”

McCaffrey played in just three games due to three different injuries in 2020 after signing a four-year, $64 million extension. His backup, Mike Davis, started every game McCaffrey was absent except the final one, which he missed due to an injury; undrafted rookie Rodney Smith started in his place.

None of McCaffrey’s injuries are expected to have a long-term impact and no post-season procedures were required. Davis, however, is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. While he filled in well for the Panthers, averaging 4.5 yards per scrimmage, finishing with eight touchdowns and being one of the league’s leaders in broken tackles, Davis will soon be 28-years old. Carolina is already investing highly in the running back position. It’s hard to see them paying too much to keep a veteran backup, and with what Davis proved in 2020, he might get more money elsewhere.

Nixon has been a friend of Panthers coach Matt Rhule since high school in State College, Pennsylvania. He’d like to have Davis back, and was the coach to “stand on a table” for Davis prior to the start of the season.

“I thought Mike did an excellent job. He did everything we asked him to do, made a lot of plays for us, in the run and the pass game. He’s able to protect Teddy in protection,” Nixon said. “Mike is a very good player and, we’ll see what happens during free agency. I would definitely love to have back.

“... Thank goodness he was here (this past year).”

If not Davis, what would the Panthers be looking for in backup to McCaffrey?

Smith could be an option. On and off the team to start the year, he finished the season on a positive note with 4.3 yards per carry and a touchdown. Nixon described him as a three-down back and said that his playing time his rookie year was “invaluable.”

“I’m always looking for a running back that can play on all three downs that we don’t have to take out of the game.,” Nixon said on what he’s generally looking for in McCaffrey’s backup. “We’d like to be in a situation where we really have, we’re two, three running backs strong in the backfield, where we can play multiple guys on all three downs. Not only to keep Christian healthy but so that we can keep production on the field while keeping guys fresh.

“I’m looking for three-down guys just like Christian who can catch balls out of the backfield, who can protect the quarterback, which is a really underrated quality for a running back.”

Nixon called plays at Baylor under Rhule and has been an assistant on the NFL and college level for over 20 years. He was a prime candidate to be the Panthers’ offensive coordinator in waiting if Joe Brady had gotten one of several NFL head coaching jobs he had interviewed for.

One of four Panthers assistants to calls plays during the Senior Bowl, Nixon downplayed the opportunity when asked about it, saying the offense they were able to call was limited anyway due to the game’s rules.

Nixon is among a large group of qualified Black offensive assistants who have been over-looked for quarterback coach and offensive coordinator jobs, positions that are predominately held by white coaches, something that is widely known within the coaching community, but remains unchanged.

But Nixon will have an important job of coaching not only McCaffrey’s big return in 2021 but the rest of the position group that is somewhat yet to be decided.

The star running back of the Senior Bowl, UNC’s Michael Carter, wasn’t coached by the Panthers, but they got a good look at him last week.

There’s a good chance it isn’t a position the team addresses in the draft. A year ago, it wouldn’t have seemed like a spot to give much thought as McCaffrey hadn’t missed a game in his career. But now, more than ever, there’s plenty of reasons to keep an eye on Carolina’s running back room.