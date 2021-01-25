Two Panthers coaches, including Joe Brady, to miss senior bowl because of COVID issues

Panthers’ offensive coordinator Joe Brady won’t make the trip to Mobile, Alabama for the Senior Bowl due to issues related to COVID-19, a team spokesperson confirmed Monday.

Linebackers coach Mike Siravo will also miss the trip for the same reason. It is unclear whether the two tested positive or whether they were exposed.

The Panthers’ coaching staff is one of two staffs coaching in the game. The Dolphins are the other.

Brady was expected to call the plays. Instead, the Panthers will divide duties, while defensive running game coordinator Al Holcomb will coach the linebackers.

