Chargers to hire Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley as head coach

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Chargers have reached an agreement with Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley to become their next head coach, according to a person with knowledge of the situation but not authorized to speak publicly.

The decision comes on the same day the Chargers interviewed Staley following the Rams’ season-ending loss to the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.

Staley, 38, just finished his first season with the Rams and as an NFL coordinator, overseeing the league’s top defense. The Rams finished 2020 ranked first in points and yards allowed, giving up more than 28 points in a game only once. This year’s Chargers surrendered 29 or more points seven times.

Staley replaces Anthony Lynn, who was fired Jan. 4 after four seasons, one playoff appearance and a 33-31 record.