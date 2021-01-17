Tom Brady finds playoff success again in what might have been Drew Brees’ final game

As the final seconds ticked off at the Superdome, with Tampa Bay celebrating a 30-20 playoff victory over New Orleans, Buccaneers general manager fired off a two-word tweet that summed up the Sunday:

“We Dat!”

It was a resounding response to the rhetorical New Orleans chant — “Who dat say dey gonna beat dem Saints?” — and a triumphant moment for the Buccaneers, who made the biggest move of the off-season in signing quarterback Tom Brady.

So Brady, whose team was swept by the Saints in the regular season, is heading to Green Bay for the 14th conference championship of his storied career, and first in the NFC. The Buccaneers beat the Packers, 38-10, in a Week 6 game in Tampa, Florida, where the Super Bowl will be played.

According to Fox’s Jay Glazer, Saints quarterback Drew Brees intends to retire.

“Drew Brees, tonight will be the last game he plays at the Superdome,” Glazer said on the network’s pregame shot. “And whenever his last game is, if they lose tonight, if they lose next week, that will be the last game he plays in the NFL. Drew Brees will be done. That’s it. Tom Brady will continue. Drew Brees, this will be his last game in the Superdome.”

Whereas the NFC title game features two first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterbacks in Brady and Aaron Rodgers, the AFC will showcase two young superstars ... maybe.

That game features Buffalo’s Josh Allen on one side, and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes on the other — as long as the Chiefs quarterback is able to return in time from the concussion that knocked him out of Sunday’s 22-17 victory over Cleveland.

The Chiefs are the first AFC team to play host to the AFC championship game in three consecutive seasons.

A dazed and wobbly Mahomes was helped off the field in the third quarter after a hard hit by Browns linebacker Mack Wilson at the end of a run. Slow-motion replays didn’t so much show Mahomes absorbing a blow to the head as his neck bending awkwardly.

After the game — in which Chiefs backup Chad Henne sealed the victory with a couple of huge plays — Wilson tweeted about Kansas City’s injured leader: “Prayers to @PatrickMahomes. I pray you back next week! Go be great like you have been!”

Mahomes responded: “All good brother!” with a flexed-arm emoji.

The Bills, led by phenomenal third-year quarterback Josh Allen, play at Kansas City on Sunday in the AFC title game. The Chiefs won at Buffalo, 26-17, in Week 6.

The game marked the end of an inspiring season for the Browns, who a week earlier picked up their first postseason victory in 26 years. But their bid for a comeback died when Kansas City was able to run out the clock at midfield. To do that, the Chiefs relied on some Henne heroics.

Facing a third-and-14 and needing a first down to avoid giving the ball back to the Browns for a last-gasp try, Henne scrambled for 13 yards. On fourth-and-one, he completed a 5-yard pass to Tyreek Hill, enabling the Chiefs to run out the clock.

Before halftime, Cleveland receiver Rashard Higgins came within inches of scoring, but the ball was jarred from his hands by safety Daniel Sorenson as Higgins was diving for the pylon. The ball rolled into the end zone and out of bounds for a touchback.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, that was the Browns’ first lost fumble inside the 10-yard line in the playoffs since Earnest Byner lost the ball on the 1 in the 1987 AFC championship game at Denver. That turnover – forever known as “The Fumble” – enabled John Elway’s Broncos to hang on for a 38-33 victory.

In a painful twist for the Browns, Sunday was the 33rd anniversary of The Fumble.