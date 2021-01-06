Football

Rob Gronkowski recalls day Tom Brady took a deep shot ... of alcohol

JOEY KNIGHT Tampa Bay Times

TAMPA, Fla. — A week after Tom Brady created his latest viral moment with a dead-on impression of longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski, the irreverent tight end upstaged him.

During his weekly Zoom session with reporters Wednesday, Gronkowski was asked his favorite off-field memory with the six-time Super Bowl champion.

“I would just say going to a Kentucky Derby and seeing him take a shot and, like, just seeing his face after ... in disgust like, ‘I’m putting this alcohol in my body?’ ” Gronkowski said. “Takes a shot and he’s like, ‘Ohhh, how am I gonna throw next week?!’”

Brady’s rigid diet and exercise habits — which include zero alcohol — helped spawn his own TB12 wellness brand that features performance-and-recovery centers, including one in Tampa. At 43, he threw 40 touchdown passes in the 2020 regular season, second-most in his 21-year career.

So what was the shot?

“I think Fireball (Cinnamon Whisky),” Gronkowski said.

